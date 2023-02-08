BJP may try a Gujarat in Karnataka, drop 20% sitting MLAs, Yediyurappa among them

THE BJP may emulate the ticket-distribution model of states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in the coming Karnataka elections. Those who are unlikely to be fielded include former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa.

According to top BJP sources, around 20 per cent of the sitting MLAs could be denied ticket for the elections, in a bid to address anti-incumbency.

It’s unclear how Yediyurappa, who has been fighting for rehabilitation of his younger son and only reluctantly expected his removal as chief minister in place of Basavaraj Bommai, will react. The last time he left the party, it had cost the BJP crucial Lingayat votes.

While the shuffling of candidates could also be risky given that the BJP is fighting disgruntlement among old-timers about tickets going to leaders who have lately joined from other parties (such as the Congress and JD-S), the party seems to have its mind made.

“All sitting MLAs will not be given tickets. Some seniors might be dropped due to the age factor, others will be denied tickets as public opinion is against them in their constituencies,” a senior BJP leader said.

While Yediyurappa is 79, sources said the others who might be dropped include former minister K S Eshwarappa (74) and G H Thippareddy (75), among others.

The BJP currently has 120 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly. The figure of 20 per cent means around 25 will not be fielded again. The names will be shortlisted following a survey to be organised by the BJP in the coming weeks, sources said.

Advertisement

Recently, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya had suggested that Karnataka should follow the Gujarat model when it came to distributing tickets for the Assembly polls. A year to go for the elections, the BJP had replaced its entire Cabinet in Gujarat. Siroya noted that Vijay Rupani (who had been replaced as CM, like Yediyurappa was), ex-Dy CM Nitin Patel and other former ministers had “decided not to contest”. “Senior leaders in the state should make way for younger people in the larger interest of the state and the nation,” Siroya said.

At the root of the disgruntlement in the BJP ranks over tickets, meanwhile, is the fact that it has had to accommodate 17 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) who joined it in 2019, helping it form the government.

This unhappiness saw U B Banakar, a Yediyurappa loyalist and former MLA, recently jump ship to the Congress, and there is speculation that another former MLA, Nandiesh Reddy, might follow suit.

Advertisement

Banakar had been sidelined after B C Patil joined the BJP fold in 2019 and won from Hirekerur. Patil is the outgoing Agriculture Minister. Nandiesha expects hurdles in securing a ticket from his constituency Krishnarajapuram, which is currently represented by Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraju, who came to the BJP from the Congress.

To keep Nandiesh in good humour, the BJP recently appointed him vice-president, one of the 12 in the state party unit.