The day BJP govt suffered its first major legislative defeat: High drama, quiet certainty, and a fall

FRIDAY’S SHOWDOWN over the government’s Constitution amendment on delimitation had all the elements of a high-stakes parliamentary drama: uncertainty, brinkmanship, theatrics, and, ultimately, a decisive fall on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

Even before the numbers were called, the day had unravelled into a spectacle. Hectic back-channel parleys between the ruling party and sections of the Opposition, hurried huddles of top BJP leaders, and vociferous protests inside the House over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech kept the temperature high. By the time Union Home Minister Amit Shah rose to speak ahead of voting, there was little doubt left about the Bill’s fate — but not about the government’s resolve to push it to the vote.

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By early afternoon, as the BJP’s outreach across the aisle failed to move the needle, it became evident that the numbers were stacked against the government. Yet, confusion lingered within the Treasury benches. Several NDA MPs remained unsure whether the government would pull back, refer the Bill to a parliamentary committee, or brazen it out and face defeat. In contrast, the Opposition benches wore quiet confidence — certain that, one way or another, the day would end in their favour.

Inside the Lok Sabha, the debate unfolded against an unusually colourful backdrop. The visitor galleries were packed with women in resplendent sarees, many brought in by BJP MPs from across the country. Some had travelled from the Northeast and Ladakh, dressed in traditional attire, lending the proceedings a ceremonial air even as the political contest sharpened on the floor below.

Amid this, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made a quiet but notable appearance. A long-time advocate of women’s reservation, she moved through Parliament’s corridors exchanging greetings, as several senior BJP leaders — including Union Minister Piyush Goyal — were seen touching her feet and seeking her blessings.

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The House, meanwhile, witnessed familiar sparks during Rahul Gandhi’s speech. Characteristically blending anecdote with argument, he invoked childhood memories, garden walks, and even magic shows to make his political point. A visibly amused Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged him “to come to the point”, while Priyanka Gandhi was seen laughing at her brother’s recollections of shared childhood moments.

But the mood shifted sharply when Gandhi used what the Treasury benches deemed “unparliamentary” language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From then on, his speech was punctuated by loud heckling, forcing him to pause multiple times. At one point, he even turned to colleagues to ask if he should leave the House. He eventually walked out, leaving behind a riddle for the Treasury benches to ponder.

If Gandhi’s speech brought drama, Shah’s reply brought defiance. Using the moment to attack the Congress on its record on women’s issues, Shah also took pointed swipes at Gandhi’s conduct, saying that he could “learn from his sister” how to make a speech in Parliament — a reference to Priyanka Gandhi, who has often drawn praise from Treasury benches for her measured interventions.

Shah’s speech also drew rare interventions from the Chair. As Opposition members repeatedly flagged the absence of a provision on pro-rata distribution of seats among states post-delimitation, Speaker Om Birla nudged the Minister: why not offer to incorporate such an amendment even now, if the Opposition was willing to cooperate? Seizing the cue, Shah immediately turned to the Opposition, asking if such a move would secure their backing.

The moment, however, passed without traction.

When the Bill was finally put to vote, the outcome — long anticipated — arrived swiftly. As the electronic panel flashed an initial count showing 211 votes against, Opposition benches erupted in cheers, members rising with raised hands in celebration. The final tally confirmed the government’s setback: 298 votes in favour, well short of the 350 required for a Constitution amendment, sealing the Bill’s defeat.