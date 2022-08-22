scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

BJP general secretary begins groundwork for party from Braj and west UP

The meeting was attended by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all the MPs, MLAs and presidents of 38 district units of Braj and Western UP.

Dharampal Singh at the meeting in Ghaziabad, Sunday. (Express Photo)

After being appointed state BJP general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh on Sunday held a meeting of party leaders from Braj and West UP region in Ghaziabad, and told them that their “collective efforts” would make way for the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended the meeting, meanwhile, tweeted “sanghathan sarkar se bada hai” (the party is greater than the government).

The meeting was attended by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all the MPs, MLAs and presidents of 38 district units of Braj and Western UP.

Also Read |After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant

As per the BJP leaders, it was Dharampal’s first introductory meeting with state leaders after his appointment in the key position in the party. Dharampal replaced Sunil Bansal, who has been elevated as national general secretary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

Highlighting the importance of party organisation and its reach among the masses, Dharampal asked party leaders and workers to remain active on the ground. Diligence and devotion of party workers will be the basis for the BJP’s victory in the next Lok Sabha elections, he told them.

Addressing the meeting, Maurya said that in 2017 no one was expecting that BJP will form the government in UP but the party formed the government with a thumping majority because of the organization, strength of workers and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read |To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party’s UP ace to 3 key states

Because of party workers’ hard work, BJP won again in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the alliance of SP and BSP, he said, adding that the party would once again come to power at the Centre in 2024 “with the strength of workers and the works that the government did in the interest of people”.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Swatantra Dev Singh, who is likely to be replaced soon as state BJP chief as he is now a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, highlighted the RSS and ABVP background of Dharampal and assured him of every support from the party organisation.

Dharampal, who was earlier the BJP general secretary (organisation) of Jharkhand, hails from Bijnor district in West UP. During the 2017 Assembly elections, RSS deployed Dharampal in UP to run the ABVP’s voter-centric campaign. In the recent Assembly polls held in March, Dharampal worked in the Kashi region for almost five months.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The role of the general secretary (organisation) or sangathan mahamantri is considered crucial in BJP as they are RSS appointees in the party. If the BJP is in power in any state, the party general secretary (organisation) is supposed to play the key role of a communicator between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party and the government’s core group.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:02:51 am
Next Story

In 5 yrs, AMC opens 60 primary schools, merges 140

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement