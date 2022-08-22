BJP general secretary begins groundwork for party from Braj and west UP

After being appointed state BJP general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh on Sunday held a meeting of party leaders from Braj and West UP region in Ghaziabad, and told them that their “collective efforts” would make way for the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended the meeting, meanwhile, tweeted “sanghathan sarkar se bada hai” (the party is greater than the government).
The meeting was attended by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all the MPs, MLAs and presidents of 38 district units of Braj and Western UP.
As per the BJP leaders, it was Dharampal’s first introductory meeting with state leaders after his appointment in the key position in the party. Dharampal replaced Sunil Bansal, who has been elevated as national general secretary.
Subscriber Only Stories
Highlighting the importance of party organisation and its reach among the masses, Dharampal asked party leaders and workers to remain active on the ground. Diligence and devotion of party workers will be the basis for the BJP’s victory in the next Lok Sabha elections, he told them.
Addressing the meeting, Maurya said that in 2017 no one was expecting that BJP will form the government in UP but the party formed the government with a thumping majority because of the organization, strength of workers and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Because of party workers’ hard work, BJP won again in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the alliance of SP and BSP, he said, adding that the party would once again come to power at the Centre in 2024 “with the strength of workers and the works that the government did in the interest of people”.
Swatantra Dev Singh, who is likely to be replaced soon as state BJP chief as he is now a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, highlighted the RSS and ABVP background of Dharampal and assured him of every support from the party organisation.
Dharampal, who was earlier the BJP general secretary (organisation) of Jharkhand, hails from Bijnor district in West UP. During the 2017 Assembly elections, RSS deployed Dharampal in UP to run the ABVP’s voter-centric campaign. In the recent Assembly polls held in March, Dharampal worked in the Kashi region for almost five months.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The role of the general secretary (organisation) or sangathan mahamantri is considered crucial in BJP as they are RSS appointees in the party. If the BJP is in power in any state, the party general secretary (organisation) is supposed to play the key role of a communicator between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party and the government’s core group.
In 5 yrs, AMC opens 60 primary schools, merges 140
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bulandshahr: Brother of rape victim found dead
Delhi Confidential: Busy Schedule
Teen who was pursuing her rape case found dead
Angry over boy’s death, Bihar villagers attack Nitish’s security convoy
Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre
Finance Ministry allays worries on UPI charges, says providers may seek ‘other means’
Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover
Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police