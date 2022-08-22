BJP general secretary begins groundwork for party from Braj and west UP

After being appointed state BJP general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh on Sunday held a meeting of party leaders from Braj and West UP region in Ghaziabad, and told them that their “collective efforts” would make way for the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended the meeting, meanwhile, tweeted “sanghathan sarkar se bada hai” (the party is greater than the government).

The meeting was attended by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all the MPs, MLAs and presidents of 38 district units of Braj and Western UP.

As per the BJP leaders, it was Dharampal’s first introductory meeting with state leaders after his appointment in the key position in the party. Dharampal replaced Sunil Bansal, who has been elevated as national general secretary.

Highlighting the importance of party organisation and its reach among the masses, Dharampal asked party leaders and workers to remain active on the ground. Diligence and devotion of party workers will be the basis for the BJP’s victory in the next Lok Sabha elections, he told them.

Addressing the meeting, Maurya said that in 2017 no one was expecting that BJP will form the government in UP but the party formed the government with a thumping majority because of the organization, strength of workers and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Because of party workers’ hard work, BJP won again in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the alliance of SP and BSP, he said, adding that the party would once again come to power at the Centre in 2024 “with the strength of workers and the works that the government did in the interest of people”.

Swatantra Dev Singh, who is likely to be replaced soon as state BJP chief as he is now a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, highlighted the RSS and ABVP background of Dharampal and assured him of every support from the party organisation.

Dharampal, who was earlier the BJP general secretary (organisation) of Jharkhand, hails from Bijnor district in West UP. During the 2017 Assembly elections, RSS deployed Dharampal in UP to run the ABVP’s voter-centric campaign. In the recent Assembly polls held in March, Dharampal worked in the Kashi region for almost five months.

The role of the general secretary (organisation) or sangathan mahamantri is considered crucial in BJP as they are RSS appointees in the party. If the BJP is in power in any state, the party general secretary (organisation) is supposed to play the key role of a communicator between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party and the government’s core group.