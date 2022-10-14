As BJP forms panel to oversee ‘ghar wapsi’, intra-party factionalism may play spoilsport

Before next year’s Assembly elections, the Rajasthan unit of the BJP has constituted a “joining committee” to oversee the re-induction of leaders who had left the party before and after the 2018 Assembly elections.

The two-member committee, comprising Union Minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani, will also be in-charge of the new entrants to the party and instances wherein politicians from other parties join the BJP.

“The joining committee will discuss about those who want to join the party and will also speak with established people from society (for joining the BJP),” BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh recently told reporters.

While several former BJP leaders are hoping to return to the party fold and contest the 2018 Assembly elections, the factionalism within the party can play spoilsport.

Members of the joining committee said they would evaluate applications of individuals who want to join the party and send it to the state president, who would take the final decision.

“The joining committee was formed just two days ago. We will connect those people who want to join the party because of the policies of the BJP. Then there are those who had left the party in the past because of elections, or were expelled by us (as they went on to contest elections after not getting a BJP ticket). We will evaluate their applications and send those to the state president so that a decision can be taken on their return. This will be an ongoing process till the elections next year,” Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer North, told The Indian Express Thursday.

Devnani added that the committee will also discuss the inclusion of those who are at present with other parties.

Advertisement

The constitution of the joining committee is being closely watched within the state BJP, which is currently seeing a power struggle wherein several leaders are eyeing the chief ministerial post.

In 2020, veteran BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has been a fierce detractor of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was re-inducted to the BJP and was made a Rajya Sabha MP this year. After leaving the BJP over differences with Raje, Tiwari had formed his own party before the 2018 Assembly elections and had unsuccessfully contested. Later, he was seen at a Congress rally in 2019 before the six-time MLA rejoined the BJP.

While Tiwari’s return to the BJP was smooth, there are several leaders loyal to Raje who are hoping to rejoin the party but are waiting for a go-ahead.

Advertisement

It was widely speculated that former minister Devi Singh Bhati would return to the party during Raje’s recent visit to Bikaner. Bhati, a seven-time MLA who holds considerable clout in the area, was at the forefront for mobilising crowd for Raje’s programme.

“I have left the party but haven’t ended my relationship. I am not from the Congress ideology,” Bhati had told reporters before Raje’s visit. He said he would consider rejoining the BJP only when there’s a confirmation from the party.

Bhati had left the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to his differences with Bikaner Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Interestingly, Meghwal is one of the two members of the joining committee, who will have a considerable say on re-induction of leaders.

Meghwal, who is not known to be close to Raje, gave her recent programme in Bikaner a miss. Bhati attended Raje’s programme but his formal return to the BJP couldn’t take place.

Among other leaders who are believed to be willing to return to the party is Raj Kumar Rinwa, who was a former minister in the earlier Raje government. Rinwa had left the BJP to contest as an independent after he was denied a ticket from his Assembly constituency of Ratangarh by the BJP before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The state BJP is also presently witnessing growing divisions between supporters of Raje and those of Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, who will take final call on the returning leaders.