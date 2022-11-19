BJP in damage control mode after two Uttarakhand ex-CMs rail against Dhami’s government

The BJP leadership, both in Uttarakhand and at the Centre, appears to be in damage control mode, in the wake of the unease created by recent statements of the party’s own former Uttarakhand Chief Ministers. While Tirath Singh Rawat castigated the state government for its failure in tackling corruption, Trivendra Singh Rawat blamed it for falling behind on the Smart City project in Dehradun.

The party, which put up its third Chief Minister in the state in less than two years, is also trying to make sure that such incidents and statements are not repeated by a senior party leader. The recent statements of the two former CMs, on the issue of corruption, have not gone down well with the party leadership, which believes they should have voiced their opinions on organisational platforms, not in public.

In a recent interview, former CM and sitting MP Tirath Singh Rawat questioned the state government over the issue of corruption and said that a system of commission-khori (practice of charging a commission) is widespread across the state.

“Today, people say that at several places, nothing will happen without a (bribe) percentage. I should not say this as I’ve been the CM, and today I’m an MP. It’s also our government. But I have no hesitation in saying that when we separated from Uttar Pradesh, we should have left commission-khori behind. When we were part of UP, the commission-khori was 20 per cent… But in Uttarakhand, we started from 20 per cent… I don’t blame any one person for this. It’s the mentality we need to change,” he said.

“As long as we do not feel that this is my state and my family, it can’t be solved. Both officers and public representatives have to think about this, and the public representatives can’t escape [blame]. We punish officers, but who is behind them? A public representative. Officers and representatives are equally responsible,” he added.

Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had also recently questioned the work on the Smart City project, saying it appears as if Dehradun is moving away from the dream of becoming one.

“We were once at the 99th position on the list of Smart Cities in India. In three years, we rose to the 9th position, as tremendous work was done. Based on the kind of voices being raised today, and on what we can see, it’s unfortunate but it appears that we are moving away from the dream of a Smart City. Where did we go wrong, and why did it happen? This is something we need to worry about. The CEOs of the Smart City should not be changed. They all blame their predecessors, but no one has the courage to accept that they were at fault. The aim should not be at scolding anyone, but getting the work done,” he said.

Advertisement

In the wake of the political storm in the state created by the two statements, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt met the party’s central leadership in Delhi and confirmed that he had discussed the issue with them. While Bhatt has reportedly spoken to both former CMs, Uttarakhand party in-charge, Dushyant Gautam, is also expected to meet them both soon. As per sources, the party leadership has also appealed to both ex-CMs to ensure that they voice their opinions on organisational platforms, and not in public.

Talking to the media after his Delhi visit, Bhatt said he had discussed issues related to the organisation, adding that whenever such incidents happen, a discussion is obvious. He appealed to the leaders that whenever they identify an issue, they should speak with the current CM or raise these within the organisation, instead of on public platforms. “Any wrongdoing on behalf of officers will not be tolerated anyway. But there are times when someone wants to say something, and people understand it to be something entirely different,” he said.

Reacting to the statement by Tirath Singh Rawat, Congress spokesperson Garima Dausani said her party agrees with what the former CM said, and that he should show some courage and talk to BJP’s senior leadership about the corruption in the state. She said Tirath has not only put a question mark on his party’s government, but also expressed his frustration over being CM for just four months.

Advertisement

Also in Political Pulse | Set to back RLD in bypoll, Bhim Army chief says: Will support any Oppn candidate if weak, or facing govt might

“There is a statement by former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, in which he said commission-khori has increased in Uttarakhand since it was separated from Uttar Pradesh 22 years ago. This means corruption has increased, and common people are facing problems in getting anything done. I agree with you Tirathji. But you should show some courage. For the last 6 years, it’s been your party in government, and 6 years is not a small time. You should talk to your top leadership and say that those involved in corruption should be strictly punished,” said Dausani.

Earlier, when in the 2017 Assembly elections the Congress shrunk to 11 seats, while the BJP rode the Narendra Modi wave to power, winning 57 seats, Trivendra Singh Rawat was announced the Chief Minister. But in March last year, he was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who was handpicked by the party’s central leadership, after Trivendra ran afoul of the RSS, as well as many within the BJP. The decision was taken at a time when the party was about to hit the campaign trail for Assembly elections.

But Tirath quit, ostensibly after failing to get elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly within the six-month deadline from the date he took over. Submitting his resignation, he said that considering the “constitutional crisis”, he found it appropriate to resign. Party sources said neither the party leadership nor the state unit had officially approached the Election Commission, seeking a bypoll to get Tirath elected to the Assembly. It is said that the leadership had realised they couldn’t go to elections with him as the CM.

In July 2021, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the new CM. It was believed that the relatively inexperienced Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima in Kumaon, was made the Chief Minister before the 2022 Assembly polls because BJP decided to put more focus on the Kumaon region, where Congress has been dominant in the recent past.

Under Dhami’s leadership, the BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly in the 2022 Assembly polls, breaking the state’s usual, anti-incumbency trend, leaving the Congress with just 19 seats. Even after Dhami lost the Khatima seat in the polls, the BJP announced he would continue to be the CM. He later contested a bypoll from Champawat and registered a massive victory, booking a seat in the Assembly and securing his post as the CM.