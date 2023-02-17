BJP, Congress in cahoots in Delhi Haj Committee? Why AAP is fuming

With BJP leader Kausar Jahan being elected as the chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegations of an “unholy alliance” between the BJP and the Congress have again emerged.

The Haj Committee chairperson is elected by a committee of six, which includes one member who is elected.

According to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the Committee is usually selected by the elected government for three years but Delhi Lieutenant-General V K Saxena “dishonestly” notified a committee of his choosing by bypassing the elected government.

The Haj Committee has six members — two MLAs, one MP, one councillor, and two nominees. In the present committee, the members are AAP MLAs Abdul Rahman and Haji Yunus, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Congress councillor Naziya Danish, Kausar Jahan, and Mohammad Saad who is an Islamic scholar.

Danish, a councillor from Zakir Nagar, missed the meeting on Thursday during which Jahan was elected. This prompted the AAP to allege collusion between the BJP and the Congress. Had she voted for the aap there would have been a tie.

“Had Danish been present for the meeting, it would have been clear who she voted for. Her attitude is worth noting. She skipped the vote. Had she come, it would have been clear who she voted for — the AAP or the BJP. Had she voted for BJP, her constituents would have questioned her so she couldn’t have voted for the BJP. Had she voted for the AAP, there would have been a tie for the post of chairperson. Jahan’s election has been achieved by an unholy alliance between the Congress and the BJP,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Neither Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary nor Danish responded to calls or messages. The BJP, meanwhile, called Jahan’s appointment a “big step forward towards encouraging women empowerment in the Muslim community”.

“We believe she will bring greater transparency in the working of the minority body and will help increase the number of women Haj pilgrims every year,” said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

The AAP first levelled the collusion allegation last month. When the Haj Committee was notified in January, AAP leaders had called Danish’s appointment to the committee a BJP “ploy to wrest control” of the panel by offering a spot to her and the possibility of having her abstain during voting.

“It was clear in January itself that this was BJP’s plan all along. It is clear that Congress, which has been decimated by the AAP in Delhi, is colluding with BJP. We had expressed this possibility in January itself,” said an AAP leader.

Kausar, meanwhile, appealed to the AAP to not “play politics” on the matter.

“I joined the BJP four years ago officially but unofficially I have worked for the party for the last 15 years as part of the Minority Morcha … It will be an honour to work for the Haj Committee … Making arrangements and fulfilling the dreams of people going to Haj is a very pak (pure) act … My only message to my AAP brothers is please don’t play politics in this pure service. Let’s work together,” said the 36-year-old.

The Haj Committee is also not the only public body where the AAP has alleged the Congress of working with the BJP.

Before the first date was fixed for the Delhi mayoral polls and the Standing Committee polls in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (January 6), the Congress had declared that it would not participate in the elections. Anil Chaudhary said at the time that his party’s councillors would instead protest against the “anti-people policies” of the AAP and the BJP.

The Standing Committee, which has 18 members, has the power to clear financial proposals and policies, in effect making it the most powerful body in the MCD. Voting for the six of the 18 Committee members is as per a preferential system in which the councillor getting the first 36 votes wins. As per this formula, the AAP will easily get three seats since it has 134 votes, but the BJP will be in trouble as it needs 108 councillors to get the same number of seats. The BJP has 104 elected councillors and the support of one independent.

However, with the Congress walking out the preferential system will change and one member will be elected based on the first 35 votes. This gets BJP the magic figure of three members since it has 105 councillors on its side and the AAP will be able to win only three.