BJP, Congress and a drawn-out battle for Jaipur Mayor’s chair

Somya Gurjar took over as the mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Saturday for the third time in less than two years. In September, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government dismissed the BJP councillor and barred her from contesting elections for six years after an investigation found her guilty in an assault case from June 2021.

The elections for a new mayor were also underway but midway through counting on November 10 the Rajasthan High Court stayed the process saying the state government did not give Gurjar an opportunity to present her case.

She took over the chair for the third time on Saturday but there are chances of Gurjar losing it again and the legal battle continuing. As she took charge, Gurjar was handed a show-cause notice by the state government, dated November 11, and asked to respond by November 18. A source in the municipality said the issue had become one of “prestige” for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. “The issue has seemingly become one of “prestige” for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Gurjar is the first mayor of the newly carved corporation under whose ambit comes the state’s secretariat and other seats of power.”

The battle between Gurjar and the state government started in June 2021, over six months into her first tenure, when it came to light that three councillors had allegedly assaulted the civic body’s commissioner Yagya Mitra Singhdeo in the mayor’s presence. At the time, Singhdeo and Gurjar were involved in a dispute over alternative arrangements for garbage collection as workers of BVG – a company in charge of waste management and disposal – were on strike.

The state government went on to suspend Gurjar and order a judicial investigation. A notice announcing her “immediate suspension” read, “Since Dr Somya Gurjar is Mayor, JMC Greater, and is a councillor from ward 87, and the charges against her are serious, there is full possibility of the judicial investigation being influenced if she continues to be the mayor.”

The state BJP led by Satish Poonia tried to protest against the decision. Taking advantage of a divided state BJP, the Congress government announced BJP councillor and former mayor Sheel Dhabhai as the interim mayor of JMC Greater. Some BJP leaders led by Poonia protested outside the party’s state office against Gurjar’s removal even as Dhabhai was taking charge.

Meanwhile, Gurjar alleged that the state government did not allow her to present her case and moved the High Court. Gurjar approached the Supreme Court, which, in February, also stayed her suspension order till the conclusion of the judicial investigation.

On September 27, the government said the judicial investigation into the June 2021 incident found her in violation of certain sections of the Rajasthan Municipal Act, 2009. Gurjar was dismissed from the post and debarred from contesting elections for six years. She appealed to the courts again.

Meanwhile, the state government initiated fresh elections. The BJP’s mayoral candidate Rashmi Saini was confident while the Congress’ Hema Singhania was hoping to spring a surprise. Leading up to the elections, councillors belonging to both parties were huddled up in resorts to prevent poaching of votes.

But on election day last week, a High Court Bench, quashing the September 27 order for suspension, asked the government to issue a fresh show cause notice to Gurjar. The court said, “After affording the petitioner a reasonable opportunity of a personal hearing, the respondents may pass a fresh reasoned order.”

Gurjar, along with her husband Rajaram Gurjar, has been at the centre of controversies in the past too. In 2016, when she was a member of the Rajasthan State Commission for Women, she clicked a selfie with a rape victim. She was asked to resign after the National Commission for Women reprimanded her and chairperson Suman Sharma, who was also in the picture, for an “insensitive act”.

Rajaram is the main accused in an FIR filed in connection with the Karauli communal violence in April. Earlier, in June 2021, a video surfaced in which a person alleged to be Rajaram was seen asking for a Rs 20-crore commission from a representative of the BVG to clear the firm’s outstanding bills worth Rs 276 crore.