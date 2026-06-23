BJP’s lone Christian minister resigns: Who is George Kurian?

A lawyer by profession, Kurian, 65, has been associated with the Sangh Parivar since 1980 and joined the BJP at its inception. (File image)

George Kurian, the BJP’s lone Christian face in the Union Council of Ministers, resigned as Union Minister on Tuesday after the party decided not to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha following the expiry of his term on June 21.

This comes amid the buzz that the Union Council of Ministers could undergo a reshuffle along with a rejig in the BJP organisation. Sources said Kurian had not been informed before the party announced its list of Rajya Sabha candidates that he would not get another tenure in the Upper House.

“I got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and I submitted the resignation yesterday itself. Becoming a Union Minister was something I had never imagined, even in my dreams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose me to become a minister, and I conveyed my gratitude to him. Today, I was informed that the President has accepted my resignation,” Kurian said in a Facebook post.