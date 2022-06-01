BJP central leadership censures Dilip Ghosh for criticising party leaders in Bengal

BJP MP and former state president of the party Dilip Ghosh has been censured by the central leadership for speaking against a section of party leaders in West Bengal. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh wrote to Ghosh in this regard at the instruction of the party’s national president J P Nadda.

The letter dated May 30 read, “While your commitment to the party has been absolute, there have been some avoidable instances when some of your statements or outbursts have anguished state party leaders and have also caused embarrassment to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note.”

The letter added, “In a recent interview your comments, in the electronic media and perhaps on other forums, have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party and negate your own hard work in the past. Besides, such statements, coming from a person of your stature, a national vice president, may create deep disaffection, unrest and alienation amongst party ranks, which given the norms of political behaviour and conduct, is unacceptable. The national leadership of the BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media.”

Singh further wrote, “On the instructions of hon’ble national president Shri JP Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party’s deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else. I sincerely hope that you would appreciate the sensitivity of the situation particularly in West Bengal and shall always remain more discreet in your dealings with the print, electronic, other media or any public fora.”

Following the development, Dilip Ghosh was not available for comment. However, he told his close associates that he was yet to receive a copy of the letter. Recently, Ghosh had targetted the new state leadership of the party and described them as “inexperienced.”

Reacting to the development, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “It is their internal matter. But Dilip Ghosh is a party old-timer and we will always have ideological differences with him. However, he has spoken the truth against his party and especially against newcomers and now his party has used a bulldozer on him. BJP leaders from Delhi are deciding who will speak and who will not. Instead of improving the party organisation in the state and stopping infighting, the central BJP leadership which does not understand the pulse of Bengal has resorted to censuring one of its leaders. This is unfortunate.”

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya refused to comment on the issue. “We have not officially received a copy of the letter. Still, it is completely an internal matter of the party. I will not comment on this. Dilip Ghosh is the most successful state president of the BJP. He helped the party grow in Bengal, braving challenging situations. Therefore, I will not comment on this matter,” said Bhattacharya.