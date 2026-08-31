After two polls with no Muslims, why BJP has fielded 8 in Jaipur elections   

In a departure from its decision to not field Muslim candidates in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated eight candidates from the community for the coming municipal corporation elections in Jaipur.

In the previous civic polls, held in November 2020, the party fielded one Muslim candidate, Shabab Jahan, who lost, but has been renominated from Ward 117.

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“The composition of the electorate was considered before finalising the candidates. We will do well as Muslims will vote for development. The BJP is confident of its efforts,” BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma told The Indian Express.

Apart from Jahan, the party has nominated Afsana (Ward 146), Mizan Mirza (136), Rahees Mansuri (137), Majid Pathan (128), Fariuddin (113), Zakir Khan (109), and Shehnawaz Ansari (19). Polling for the 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation will be held on September 9 and 11. The results will be declared on September 14, while the Mayor will be picked a week later.

Though the BJP has traditionally struggled to attract support from the minority community, Jahan was confident of getting its support. “I have been associated with the BJP for 15 years and worked extensively in the area. I was fielded last time as well. Muslims have no problems with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our main election issue will be the civic infrastructure of my ward,” said Jahan, who is the wife of Abdul Aiz, district president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Hathi Gaon.

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Pathan echoed her views. “Why wouldn’t Muslims vote for a party that has given them schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana? These schemes have benefited people on the ground, including Muslims. We will contest the election on local issues, and I am hopeful of a victory.”

The Congress said the BJP was looking to “change its perception within the community”. “The BJP, which is usually seen as anti-Muslim, is trying to soften its image,” said a senior Congress leader on the condition of anonymity.

Different selection process

This year, the candidate selection process for both the BJP and the Congress was unusual, with neither party releasing a formal list of candidates until Monday, the last day for filing nominations. Instead, selected candidates were informed over the phone and asked to reach nomination centres, it is learnt.

The BJP released a list of 146 candidates for Jaipur on Monday, while the Congress had not released its list by the end of the day. Apart from Jaipur, the BJP also announced candidates for municipal elections across the state, including Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, and Ajmer.

Party leaders said the move was aimed at preventing internal disputes and discouraging disappointed aspirants from filing nominations as Independents.

Who else is on the BJP list?

Of the 146 candidates in Jaipur, the BJP has fielded 52 women. The party has also nominated former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, who switched from the Congress, from Ward 110.

The BJP has also replaced outgoing Jaipur Mayor Kusum Yadav in Ward 112 with BJP state vice-president Sunil Kothari, who is seen as a contender for the mayor’s post if the BJP retains control.

In Jaipur, however, confusion emerged over the party’s candidate for Ward 76. The BJP had initially announced former deputy mayor Puneet Karnavat as its candidate. However, Malviya Nagar MLA Kalicharan Saraf handed the party symbol to Kuldeep Mishra, who subsequently filed his nomination.

“The name of Karnavat was initially finalised, but later the candidate was changed. Both candidates have filed their nomination, but since the high command has given the symbol to Mishra, Karnavat will withdraw,” Saraf told The Indian Express.