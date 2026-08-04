BJP gets the message from within and allies: Core base can change its mind

The BJP’s loss in the by-elections to the Bankipur and Datia Assembly seats in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, reflects two fault lines that should worry the party. One, that the BJP’s core support base may be showing cracks, and that its attempts at a generational shift are meeting strong internal resistance.

In private, NDA allies talked of the results being a warning that voters, even in BJP bastions, “could not be taken for granted”, and that “arrogance of power would be punished” by them.

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A senior leader of the JD(U), the BJP’s ally in power in both Bihar and the Centre, said the Bankipur result was “a strong message” to the BJP as well as the NDA. “We have lost this election just eight months after scoring a landslide victory in Bihar, and four months after (JD-U supremo) Nitish Kumar was replaced by (the BJP’s) Samrat Chaudhary,” the leader said, underlining that “it was the first election the NDA faced in Bihar after the BJP took the upper hand in the state”.

A senior BJP leader and former office-bearer said: “Both Datia and Bankipur gave a clear message: even our own core support base can change their minds. They won’t simply accept what we say and offer. They are not blind captives to our narrative. It’s a serious message for the party, not just in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh but at the national level. The voter wanted to ensure that the party got a punch on its face.”

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor celebrates with supporters in Patna, Monday. (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor celebrates with supporters in Patna, Monday. (PTI)

A BJP source said the defeats were also a loss of face for those seen as wielding political clout in the party. In Datia, the party’s strong local leader Narottam Mishra, around whom the politics of the region has revolved for the last two decades, was replaced. Mishra, who lost the 2023 Assembly polls but expected the ticket, and had been preparing for the bypoll, made his displeasure public, before being reined in. However, his hand is being seen in the defeat of the young Ashutosh Tiwari who was picked by the BJP as its Datia candidate.

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The Bankipur defeat is more resounding as it is a seat that has been with the BJP since 1995, and was vacated by its new national president Nitin Nabin, who had won it five times on the trot, from 2005 till the Assembly elections late last year. Between 1995 and 2005, Bankipur – formerly called Patna West – was held by Nabin’s father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

The BJP’s arrogance too may have played its part, with an MP from the state quoted as saying during the campaign that “even a dog or cat” fielded on the party ticket from Bankipur would win. After the 19,000-plus-vote defeat, an MP of ally Lok Janshakti Party asked: “How can a senior party leader say that kutta-billi could win on a BJP ticket?”

In fact, ground reports indicated that Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor led the campaign from the beginning.

A senior BJP leader and former Union minister said that Nabin’s surprise elevation to the top BJP post may have also played a part. “Generational shift always faces strong challenges,” the leader said, noting that Nabin being made BJP president after a long wait for a replacement for J P Nadda – leapfrogging over many strong contenders – had “surprised and shocked many established leaders in the party”.

A BJP MP said the party is caught in a bind. “The feeling that the country will endorse whatever we do, because there is no credible alternative, is wrong. People want young faces, but like the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the results show that youngsters as well as your core support base are asking questions.”

Added a senior party leader: “Prashant Kishor himself is not an answer to the BJP or to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the message is that the voter has endorsed him in a BJP stronghold. It’s not a victory of the anti-BJP group; rather it’s the crumbling of the BJP’s core base. Your constituency got divided. That’s the danger.”

At least three BJP MPs also called it a “strong message”, but rejected the claims of the Opposition that “the ground beneath PM Modi is slipping”.

Last-minute change

A JD(U) MP said that the last-minute candidate change in Bankipur also contributed to the BJP defeat. While the BJP first announced Abhishek Kumar Sinha as its nominee, it replaced him with Neeraj Kumar.

“There was no clear explanation for the change, keeping the voters confused,” the LJP MP said, pointing that the NDA appeared to not have got any single community’s full support in Bihar’s caste-ridden politics – “be it the forward castes (seen as BJP voters), which make up more than 30% of the population in Bankipur, or the Kurmis and EBCs (JD-U core base)”.

The person whom the defeat will hurt the most is Nabin, who won from Bankipur last year by 50,000 votes. The BJP’s candidate Sinha was Nabin’s handpicked choice, with the BJP chief being given a free hand in selecting the candidate. Now, the onus for the defeat will be laid at his door.

The result is also a setback for CM Samrat Choudhary, with Bankipur his first electoral test since taking office. Kishor framed the bypoll as “a referendum against Choudhary”, telling voters during the campaign: “If you want to remove Samrat as CM, send a clear message to PM Modi by defeating the BJP.”

“He has succeeded in making it a referendum on Choudhary. And now he can claim that it has been proved that the BJP leadership’s choice as the CM face to replace Nitish Kumar was wrong,” said a BJP MP from Bihar.

Kishor had levelled serious charges against Choudhary in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year, alleging that he had misled the “court in a murder case”. “The party made it a high-stakes election with almost every senior leader there to campaign for the seat. So the defeat will cost the party more,” added the MP

After his win, Kishor repeated the message, saying people of Bihar needed to decide what kind of CM they wanted.