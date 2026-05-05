Will BJP blows push INDIA bloc back together? Rahul, Mamata send feelers

Having suffered morale-sapping defeats in the recent Assembly elections, bickering INDIA bloc allies Congress and Trinamool Congress sent out first signals of rapprochement Tuesday. At the same time, a rupture in ties between the DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu seems to be on the cards.

The defeat of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and M K Stalin’s DMK – two of the strongest regional and foundational pillars of the Opposition bloc – had raised questions both on the future of the INDIA bloc and its ability to check the fast-expanding BJP. Another INDIA constituent, the Left, now has no government anywhere in the country in nearly five decades. The Congress itself can barely take solace from the Kerala win as it coincided with a battering in Assam and all of two seats in Bengal.

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The results underline the Opposition’s inability to take forward its political planks centered around the Special Intensive Revision and the functioning of the Election Commission, as well as delimitation plans. The elation of a united Opposition thwarting the government’s women quota amendment Bill in Parliament is fast receding.

All this is driving the Congress’s outreach to the TMC, with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi himself endorsing Mamata’s “vote loot” claims following the Bengal’s results. Incidentally, Gandhi had led the Congress campaign in the state attacking Mamata personally, not helping ties between the two parties.

While thanking the people of Kerala for its mandate to the Congress and congratulating the TVK’s Vijay for his stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi posted on X: “Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal.”

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Linking it to the Congress’s previous claims, which incidentally not all INDIA bloc allies have been on board with, Gandhi said: “We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Lok Sabha 2024 etc.”

The Congress leader followed up his message to the TMC with a phone conversation with Mamata Monday. On Tuesday, in a separate social media post, Gandhi signalled to Congress leaders that the electoral wrangling was to be put behind.

“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly – the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy… This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” he said.

In Kolkata, Mamata mentioned in her first post-result press conference that she had had a conversation with both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and that several INDIA bloc leaders, including the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, the JMM’s Hemant Soren, the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, and the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, had reached out to her in solidarity. Many of them had also campaigned for the TMC during the polls.

Akhilesh may travel to Kolkata Wednesday to meet Mamata.

Interestingly, Mamata asserted Tuesday that she would now focus on strengthening the Opposition alliance at the national level – a tie-up she had often expressed unhappiness with. In 2024, with the Congress in mind, the TMC chief had signaled that the national party should not assume itself as the natural leader of the INDIA bloc. “I formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can’t run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along,” she said in a television interview. Asked if she could take charge of the bloc, Mamata said: “If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning.”

In Tamil Nadu, however, the Congress seems to be strengthening its ties with Vijay, at the expense of long-term ally DMK. Ten short of the halfway mark in the Assembly, the TVK officially reached out to the Congress seeking its support Tuesday. Sources said general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had received a letter from the TVK seeking support of the Congress’s 5 MLAs.

Gandhi, who had wanted the Congress to tie up with Vijay before the elections, also spoke to the actor-turned-politician on Monday. Sources said a section of the Congress leadership in Tamil Nadu and newly-elected MLAs are in favour of the party extending support to the TVK, and that Gandhi is unhappy with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for having insisted that the party continue in the DMK-led alliance.

While a TVK-Congress deal to form the government may prompt an irate DMK to distance itself from the INDIA bloc, those in the pro-Vijay camp say the Congress can’t “go against the sentiments of youths” in Tamil Nadu, or ignore the reality of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The party, which is staring at an even steeper climb in 2029, has 9 MPs currently from the state.

One solution being considered to placate the DMK is abstaining from voting when Vijay does a majority test in the Assembly.