scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

It is believed that the appointment of former MLA Mahendra Bhatt, a Brahmin leader from Garhwal, is meant to strike a balance between the politics of caste and region. Bhatt has replaced Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
Updated: July 30, 2022 1:48:45 pm
Newly appointed Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt (Facebook/MahendraBhatt)

In a major change to the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit over four months after forming the government in the state, the party on Saturday appointed former MLA Mahendra Bhatt as president of its state unit.

The appointment order was issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Saturday morning. “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mahendra Bhatt as state president of Uttarakhand BJP. The appointment is to take place with immediate effect,” read a letter issued by Singh.

Bhatt, a two-time BJP MLA, has replaced Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Bhatt lost the Badrinath constituency seat. With the politics of Uttarakhand much dependent on the dynamics of the Garhwal and Kumaon region as well as Thakurs and Brahmins, it is speculated that the appointment of Bhatt, a Brahmin leader from Garhwal, is to strike a balance between the politics of caste and region.

Of the state’s 13 districts, six fall under the Kumaon region, which has Nainital as its zonal headquarters. Garhwal, with Pauri Garhwal as headquarters, has seven districts and includes the capital Dehradun as well. It has 41 constituencies and is much larger than Kumaon, which has 29. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a Thakur from the Kumaon region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Bhatt started his active political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1991 and from 1998 to 2000 he took charge as Uttaranchal Yuva Morcha state secretary in undivided Uttar Pradesh. After Uttarakhand (then called Uttaranchal) was carved out from Uttar Pradesh, Bhatt was made the general secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

In 2002, when the first Assembly election for the new Uttarakhand state was held, Bhatt contested from the Nandprayag constituency and defeated Congress candidate Satendra Bartwal. He was also appointed the Yuva Morcha state president. Besides, he was made in-charge of Yuva Morcha in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

After assuming several responsibilities within the party, he contested the Badrinath Vidhan Sabha seat in 2017 and defeated Congress candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari. In 2022, however, he lost to Bhandari in the same seat by over 2,000 votes. Bhatt has also served 15 days in jail during the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan and five days during the Uttarakhand Rajya Andolan.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked ...
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked ...
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Must Read

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement