‘BJP and LDF are fighting Kerala polls unitedly as Communist Janata Party’: Chandy Oommen

With barely days to go for the Kerala Assembly elections on April 9, many jeeps and SUVs roll down the streets of the Puthuppally constituency, which are decked with flex boards of the sitting Congress MLA, Chandy Oommen, set against images of his late father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. In the thick of intense campaigning, Chandy, 40, sits down with The Indian Express for an interview, speaking on a range of issues including the Congress’s prospects, the incumbent Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) performance and his roadmap ahead. Excerpts:

This time, there won’t even be “kottikalasham (the grand political celebration on the last day of campaigning)”. We are moving forward with the agenda of saving as much money as possible. Instead of spending on flex boards, we want to invest the money in welfare schemes such as building homes for the poor.

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* If you win the election, what changes would you like to bring to Puthuppally? What are your promises for women?

We want to make Puthuppally a sports and IT hub, as well as a spiritual and religious centre. Every citizen in the region should have a home. We envision a Puthuppally that cares for its people. There is tremendous potential to develop the constituency as a spiritual hub, with places like the Vennimala Temple, Manarcadu Temple and Church, and the Pampady Dayara Church.

For women, the Congress has announced free bus rides and Rs 1,000 monthly assistance aimed at their welfare.

* Puthuppally has a large NRI population, especially in the Gulf. Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, their lives have been affected. What can be done to help them?

When we live in foreign nations, we inevitably get affected by developments there. Instead, I want to transform Puthupally into a Gulf nation or Singapore.

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* Many youth from Puthupally, and other parts of Kerala, are migrating to other states or even abroad in search of better opportunities as the job market does not match their educational qualifications and skills here. Why is this happening?

This is the failure of the LDF. Talented youngsters are leaving the state because the SMART City project has been stalled for the last 10 years, and several opportunities have been lost. In the next term, we will strive to regain those lost opportunities.

* The Congress has lost several states recently. Is there a lack of leadership in the party at the national level?

It’s not about lack of leadership. The BJP uses various methods – “sthanam, dhanam, vedam, dhandam (position/power, rewards, money, scriptures/vedas, and force)”. Even Rahul Gandhi has spoken about ‘vote chori’. Everyone suspects whether elections are being held fairly in this country. Nobody would have an issue if polls are conducted properly. People should be confident about the system, but instead, they have lost faith in it.

* In previous Lok Sabha and municipal elections, the BJP saw a surge in vote share and even won seats. Could the BJP repeat this trend in this election?

There is no chance of BJP rising in the state. Their leadership is very weak, even at the grassroots level… The BJP and LDF are fighting Kerala polls unitedly as the Communist Janata Party… The BJP has ruled the nation for over 10 years and has not fared well in Kerala. A BJP government will never come to power in this state.

* The LDF is projecting its development model as part of its campaign. What is your response?

Is there even a single development project they can point to that they initiated and completed on their own? They claim credit for Kochi Metro – everyone knows who actually worked on it. The same is true for the Kannur project and Vizhinjam port. Anyone can inaugurate a project, but it takes the Congress’s determination to complete development initiatives.

* The Congress has not declared its CM face, even as there are internal rifts within the party. Will this affect the results?

We have never had a CM face before elections – it’s nothing new. Group rifts within Congress are very common. They happen every time and will not affect the results.

* Ten years ago, Kerala used to witness a change of government after every election. That was not the case last time. Will it repeat, or will “anti-incumbency” benefit Congress?

A comparison is being made between the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government and the current regime. In that comparison, this regime has proven to be an utter failure. That alone is enough for the UDF to win.

Then there is the Sabarimala gold theft case. If Ayyappan’s gold is stolen, will the government treasury be spared? So even Ayyappan would opt for a change in government.

* Senior members lead the Congress in Kerala. Do young leaders like you get enough opportunities?

Senior members lead every party in India – that’s not the case in many foreign nations. I am well-supported by senior leaders, and I would say even a bit too much. I do not aspire for a Cabinet berth – people’s welfare is our key priority.

* How was your experience joining Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023?

It was a very special and fortunate experience to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi. I got the opportunity because the party entrusted it to me. We met people from every nook and corner of the country, interacted with them, and understood their problems.