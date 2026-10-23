BJP-Akalis backchannel talks on, Amit Shah’s remark fuels alliance buzz

Another day, another statement and a fresh buzz around the possible patch up of former allies, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

On Thursday, it was Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks of an NDA government coming to power which triggered speculations about a reunion even as sources in both camps admitted that backchannel talks were ongoing.

Advertisement

“Under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, drug trade has grown in Punjab. I went to Punjab recently to meet the drug-affected families. People have decided to bring an NDA government to power. (Arvind) Kejriwal ji, politics of excuses will not work; results are needed. After losing Delhi, you have shifted your focus to Punjab. You are not even allowing the Chief Minister of Punjab to work there. The AAP will be wiped out in the next elections, and we will eliminate the drug trade in Punjab by 2029,” Shah said at an event in Delhi.

Even as neither camp ruled out the possibility of a BJP-SAD alliance, a BJP insider said, “Negotiations are on but a final decision in this regard will be taken at the high command-level.”

Another BJP leader said if at all the party enters into an alliance in Punjab, it would be with the SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The SAD (Punarsurjit) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) are not even registered parties. The SAD is our old ally and the likelihood of a tie-up is maximum with them. However, it depends on what is on the negotiating table and what terms are being discussed,” the leader added.

Advertisement

However, the leader stressed that an alliance with the SAD, if any, will not be like it was before. “The BJP definitely will not play the role of a younger brother,” he said.

Despite the growing speculation, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon emphasised that the party was preparing to contest all 117 seats in the state. “Frankly, largely the NDA means BJP… I feel for Punjab, NDA means BJP,” he said.

Not ruling out the possibility of a tie-up with the BJP, an SAD source said the party was strengthening its organisational structure and mobilising support through its rallies, especially the Mawan Dhiyan Insaaf Yatra led by Bathinda MP Harsmirat Kaur Badal. “We have a strong organisation and a moderate leadership that can maintain communal harmony,” the source added.

Senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said only Shah can explain his remarks. “The party leadership has authorised our president to take decisions regarding alliances,” he added.

Seat-sharing may be a hurdle

However, with the BJP not willing to play the role of a smaller partner, seat-sharing is likely to be one of the main challenges in the possible tie-up.

Before they parted ways in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws, the SAD contested 94 seats in Punjab, while the BJP contested the remaining 23 as an alliance.

Since the split, both parties have struggled electorally, performing poorly in the 2022 Assembly elections, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent bypolls.

Talks of a reunion had also surfaced ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, primarily over seat-sharing, sources said.

BJP-SAD cosying up?

Adding to speculation about a possible thaw in relations, both parties have largely refrained from making sharply adversarial statements against each other in recent months.

On June 13, Sukhbir congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office. On August 7, he met Modi at Parliament House.

Following the meeting, the SAD backed the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill and called for fair delimitation. It also supported the Centre’s proposal for a uniform 50% increase in the number of seats across states.