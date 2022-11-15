Politics | No party lines over Birsa Munda, all hail tribal hero

An “inspiration”, “tribal hero”, and protector of jal, jungle and jameen (water, forests and land) — political leaders from across the aisle lined up Tuesday to hail Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu, who became the first tribal to lead the country in July this year, paid tributes to Munda at his village in Ulihatu in Jharkhand’s Khunti district.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also present, shared photographs of President Murmu, stating: “I had the privilege of garlanding the statue of dharti aaba (Father of the land) Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu, the holy birthplace, in the presence of Hon’ble President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu.”

Calling Munda an “inspiration” for the whole nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video address said “the tribal leader was not just a hero behind our political freedom, but also a conduit of our spiritual and cultural energy”.

He also stated that it was the fortune of the Modi-led government to declare November 15 as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

With parties eyeing the tribal vote ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, slated to be held next month, and the 2023 polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has emerged as a red-letter day to reach out to the community. The Union as well as state governments took out full-page advertisements in newspapers on Monday to offer their tributes, and talk about the events planned by them.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called Munda an inspiration while taking a potshot at the RSS. “An adivasi (not vanvasi as the RSS calls tribals), Birsa Munda should be an inspiration to ALL Indians. The causes for which he laid down his life, particularly tribal land rights, are still most relevant today,” he tweeted.

Invoking another freedom fighter, Sardar Patel, who lived long enough to see an Independent India, Ramesh noted that Munda, though born just 15 days after Patel, passed away at a young age of 25 in 1900.

On the Aam Aadmi Party front, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called Munda an “inspiration” for tribal upliftment and opposing injustice.

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, tweeted: “I bow my head in reverence to the great revolutionary Birsa Munda on his Birth Anniversary. His indomitable spirit & struggle for indigenous rights continues to inspire us all. His legacy lives on in each conscientious individual who has pledged to save tribal rights.”

The TMC is facing the heat for its minister Akhil Giri’s off-the-cuff comments on President Murmu’s looks. On Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee, who is expected to visit tribal-dominated Jhargram on Tuesday to mark Munda’s birth anniverary, apologised for Giri’s remarks.

Several other political leaders hailed Munda as an inspiration for India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Birsa Munda ji fought with the British for the protection of water, forest and land. His valor and his lifelong struggle for the upliftment of tribal society will continue to inspire us.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “His struggle and passion to keep the voice of right always high will continue to inspire all of us.”

On Monday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had unveiled a statue of Munda in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, invoking “tribal pride”. “The pride of tribals is the pride of India. Tribals’ pride is the core of our pride and our way of living. People should understand this and stand with tribals to protect their pride for the country, religion, and culture,” he said.

Birsa Munda had spearheaded the tribal movement against the British in the nineteenth century. He was arrested by the British police on March 3, 1900, from the Chakradharpur forests. He died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900.