Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Newsmaker | Biplab Deb’s confidant, new Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee has task cut out

Bhattacharjee has a tough road ahead as the BJP will face crucial local polls in the state’s tribal belt in November and the Assembly polls early next year.

Political observers said that now, with Bhattacharjee’s (Left) promotion to the top of the state BJP, Biplab Deb (Right) would have more say in the party’s affairs. (Photo: Twitter/@Rajibbhatbjp)

Three months after a shake-up in the Tripura BJP that saw Manik Saha replacing Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister, the ruling party effected another major change by appointing Rajib Bhattacharjee its state unit president on Thursday. Saha headed the Tripura BJP before his elevation. With Bhattacharjee believed to be Deb’s confidant, political observers said it was part of the party’s attempt to create checks and balances in the senior state leadership.

Though Saha continues to maintain a cordial public relationship with his predecessor, he changed the entire administrative set-up Deb left him, starting with the appointment of a new chief secretary within days of taking over and getting a new Director General of Police in place a few weeks later. Earlier this month, the police baton-charged BJP workers trying to stop a Congress event, marking a subtle shift in state politics since Saha took reins of the state.

Political observers said that now, with Bhattacharjee’s promotion to the top of the state BJP, Deb would have more say in the party’s affairs. A leader with a low profile, Bhattacharjee started his political career with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1988. Three years later, he joined the BJP and since then has served in almost all major organisational levels of the party. He was once the mandal president in the Banamalipur Assembly constituency, which is Deb’s home turf. He subsequently served as the general secretary of the party’s sadar organisational district in West Tripura, state committee treasurer, and state BJP general secretary and vice president. In addition to his organisational responsibilities, he also holds the charge of the chairperson of the Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Tribal belt a challenge

With six months to go for the state Assembly elections, Bhattacharjee has a tough road ahead. Before the big test, the BJP will have to face the Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC) village committee elections in early November. It will be a litmus test for the new state BJP president as the party has shrunk in the tribal belt since last year when the Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha swept the tribal council elections. Tripura has 20 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the 60-member Assembly in addition to eight to 10 seats in which tribals are a major electoral factor.

Rajib’s ascension to the party president’s chair came a day before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Tripura on a two-day visit. Bhagwat, according to BJP insiders, is expected to hold discussions with top leaders of the government and the party and also meet “Rajmata” Bibhu Kumari Devi, the mother of Pradyot Kishore.

“I shall try to work with everyone to ensure victory in the 2023 Assembly elections,” Bhattacharjee said on Friday. “I want these few months’ time from our party workers. Our national president JP Nadda will be visiting in August end. His visit means the bell has been rung for the next election. We shall work hard for building a strong party organisation ahead of the next election.”

Soon after his appointment, Bhattacharjee visited Deb. The former CM congratulated him on his promotion and posted on social media, “Exchanged greetings with newly appointed BJP Tripura president Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee Ji. Under the guidance of PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji & BJP president Sri JP Nadda Ji together we will work hard to strengthen BJP Tripura & ensure our victory in 2023 assembly election.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:21:31 pm
Hackers abuse Genshin Impact anti-cheat file to deploy ransomware: Researchers

