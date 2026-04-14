Power-sharing tables turn in Bihar: Veteran Janata leader, Nitish confidant are new Deputy CMs

In an exact reversal of the power-sharing arrangement between the BJP and the JD(U) in Bihar, the latter has picked veteran leaders Brijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary as deputies to CM-elect Samrat Choudhary.

Yadav, 79, a nine-time MLA from Supaul, will assume office as the first Deputy CM, while Vijay Kumar Choudhary — a close aide of outgoing CM Nitish Kumar and a four-time MLA from Sarairanjan in Samastipur — will be the second. Both leaders held key ministerial portfolios in the outgoing government.

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The JD(U) zeroed in on the two after Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar’s son, is learnt to have declined the deputy CM’s post, saying he wanted to focus on organisational work. The selections also reflect a calibrated social balance: Yadav represents the OBC community, while Choudhary belongs to the upper-caste Bhumihar community.

A veteran socialist, Yadav has represented the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990. He was long regarded as a close associate of the late Sharad Yadav, former MP and Union Minister. Yadav entered electoral politics as a Janata Dal candidate in 1990 and later moved to the JD(U) after Sharad Yadav formed the party. Over the years, he has remained a consistent presence in the “Janata family”.

Party sources said Yadav’s elevation recognises his loyalty and performance as Minister for Energy and Finance in the Nitish Kumar government.

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Who is Vijay Kumar Choudhary?

Vijay Kumar Choudhary is widely seen as Nitish’s trusted confidant. His proximity to the former CM was evident during Kumar’s recent health concerns, when he was frequently present at the CM’s office and residence. He began his political career in the Congress and was once associated with former CM Jagannath Mishra.

Choudhary’s rise in the JD(U) gathered pace after Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, stepped down as president in 2009, following which Nitish appointed him to the post. He later served as the Assembly Speaker and handled key portfolios such as Finance and Water Resources. Known for his grasp of legislative procedures, he is often described as the party’s “troubleshooter” both within and outside the Assembly. Before entering politics, he worked as a banker. Neither Yadav nor Choudhary is viewed as a challenger to Nishant’s political prospects.