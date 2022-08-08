scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand

All of the key parties in the state have gone through a range of alliances over the past decade in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 4:48:51 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar earlier this month. (PTI)

With the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar on shaky ground, the RJD and JD(U) have called for separate meetings in the state. A part of the NDA, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), is also scheduled to hold a meeting of its MLAs.

All of the key parties in the state have gone through a range of alliances over the past decade in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. An overview how that has panned out in terms of the numbers:

Lok Sabha elections

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies: 40

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

2019 

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Shiv Sena alliance swept the polls, getting 39 out of the 40 seats.

Seats won: BJP (17), JD(U) (16), LJP (6) and INC (1)

Vote Share: BJP (24.1%) JD(U) (22.3%); RJD (15.7%) LJP (8 %); INC (7.9 %)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 36.3 %

Must Read |Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish

2014 

The BJP in alliance with the LJP, and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) won 31 Lok Sabha seats out of 40,

Seats won: BJP won (22), LJP (6), JD(U) (2), RJD (4), RLSP (3), INC (0), NCP (1), Independent (2)

Vote Share: BJP (29.9%); LJP (6.5%); RJD (20.5%); RLSP (3.1%); INC (8.6%); Others (31.4%)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 39.4 %

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

2009 

The NDA (comprising BJP and JD-U) got 32 seats.

Seats won: BJP 12, JD (U) (20), INC (2), the RJD (4), LJP (0), others (2)

Vote Share: JD (U) 24; BJP (13.9); RJD (19.3); INC (10.3); Independent (12.1)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 48.7%

Assembly Elections

Total number of seats: 243

2020

The NDA alliance comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party won with 125 votes against the Mahagathbandhan alliance formed between the RJD, INC, CPIM, CPI ML, CPI.

Seats won: RJD (75), BJP (74), JD (U) (43), INC (19), CPI ML (L) (12), Independent (1) and others (19)

Vote Share: RJ (D) (23.5%); BJP (19.8%); JD (U) (15.7%); INC (9.6%);CPI-ML (3.2%); IND (8.8%); Others (19.4%)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 37.6%

Don't Miss |Nitish’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ties with BJP, RJD

2015

The Mahagatbandhan alliance of the RJD, JD (U), INC won against the NDA alliance with 178 votes

Seats won: RJD 80, JD (U) 71; BJP (53); INC (27); Independent (4); Others (8)

Vote shares: RJD (18.8), JD (U) (17.3); BJP (25); INC (6.8); Independent (9.6); Others (22.5)

Vote Share of the alliance: 42. 9%

2010

The NDA comprising JD (U) and BJP won 206 seats against the RJD-LJP alliance by 25 votes

Seats won: JD (U) (115), BJP (91), RJD (22), INC (4), IND (6), Others (5)

Vote Share: JD (U) (22.6); BJP (16.5); RJD (18.8); INC (8.4); IND (13.2); Others (20.5)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 39.1%

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:45:56 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement