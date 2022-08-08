Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand

With the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar on shaky ground, the RJD and JD(U) have called for separate meetings in the state. A part of the NDA, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), is also scheduled to hold a meeting of its MLAs.

All of the key parties in the state have gone through a range of alliances over the past decade in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. An overview how that has panned out in terms of the numbers:

Lok Sabha elections

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies: 40

2019

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Shiv Sena alliance swept the polls, getting 39 out of the 40 seats.

Seats won: BJP (17), JD(U) (16), LJP (6) and INC (1)

Vote Share: BJP (24.1%) JD(U) (22.3%); RJD (15.7%) LJP (8 %); INC (7.9 %)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 36.3 %

2014

The BJP in alliance with the LJP, and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) won 31 Lok Sabha seats out of 40,

Seats won: BJP won (22), LJP (6), JD(U) (2), RJD (4), RLSP (3), INC (0), NCP (1), Independent (2)

Vote Share: BJP (29.9%); LJP (6.5%); RJD (20.5%); RLSP (3.1%); INC (8.6%); Others (31.4%)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 39.4 %

2009

The NDA (comprising BJP and JD-U) got 32 seats.

Seats won: BJP 12, JD (U) (20), INC (2), the RJD (4), LJP (0), others (2)

Vote Share: JD (U) 24; BJP (13.9); RJD (19.3); INC (10.3); Independent (12.1)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 48.7%

Assembly Elections

Total number of seats: 243

2020

The NDA alliance comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party won with 125 votes against the Mahagathbandhan alliance formed between the RJD, INC, CPIM, CPI ML, CPI.

Seats won: RJD (75), BJP (74), JD (U) (43), INC (19), CPI ML (L) (12), Independent (1) and others (19)

Vote Share: RJ (D) (23.5%); BJP (19.8%); JD (U) (15.7%); INC (9.6%);CPI-ML (3.2%); IND (8.8%); Others (19.4%)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 37.6%

2015

The Mahagatbandhan alliance of the RJD, JD (U), INC won against the NDA alliance with 178 votes

Seats won: RJD 80, JD (U) 71; BJP (53); INC (27); Independent (4); Others (8)

Vote shares: RJD (18.8), JD (U) (17.3); BJP (25); INC (6.8); Independent (9.6); Others (22.5)

Vote Share of the alliance: 42. 9%

2010

The NDA comprising JD (U) and BJP won 206 seats against the RJD-LJP alliance by 25 votes

Seats won: JD (U) (115), BJP (91), RJD (22), INC (4), IND (6), Others (5)

Vote Share: JD (U) (22.6); BJP (16.5); RJD (18.8); INC (8.4); IND (13.2); Others (20.5)

Vote share of the winning alliance: 39.1%