Constable suspended over use of AK-47, Bihar says action against protesters, all to be released

Two days after police crackdown on the July 25 student protests in the state, including the detention of several hundred people and injuries to three in police firing, the Bihar government announced Monday evening that it would not take “any punitive” legal action against anyone over the agitation, and announced the withdrawal of the FIRs already registered and the release of those detained or arrested.

Earlier, police suspended a constable over the use of an AK-47 to control the protesters in Siwan, after purported videos of the same went viral, drawing outrage. Police also announced that separate FIRs had been registered on the statements of the three, including a 17-year-old, that they were injured in police firing.

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Attributing the agitation to “the demand for reform and accountability within the examination system and higher education sector”, state Special Secretary, Home, Chhatranil Singh, issued a statement saying: “The Bihar government will not take any punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal action against any individual across any part of Bihar who participated in these protests prior to 6 pm on July 26… Legal processes will be initiated immediately to withdraw all FIRs… formal complaints, or show-cause notices… All individuals who were arrested or detained in connection with cases registered before 6 pm on July 26 will be released expeditiously.”

Singh added that “no direct or indirect action” will be taken against anyone named in the cases.

Trying to contain the damage from the deployment of an AK-47 by a constable during the violence in Siwan, police said the official had used it only to fire in the air after police personnel were surrounded by bandh supporters. The firing was carried out “to protect life, government property and public property” and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

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Explained Damage control Bihar’s climbdown on the action taken against protesters following the violence on July 25 during a bandh followed the Opposition turning the heat on the BJP. Keen to lower tempers on the student agitation, the BJP will not want the Bihar row, especially over the use of AK-47 by a police official, to snowball.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express that the constable had been suspended for using the sophisticated weapon “without orders”. They are also investigating how the three injured got shot, he said. “But we cannot completely rule out that they were injured in police firing.”

DG (STF and Special Cell) Kundan Krishnan said: “The injuries to the three youths could have been from a 9 mm pistol, not an AK-47.”

DGP Kumar added that there were many “lumpen elements” in the Siwan protest. “They damaged public property and pelted stones… Police had to open fire in the air in self-defence.”

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told The Indian Express earlier: “From the police side, four rounds were fired from long-range weapons and three rounds from pistols… We are also investigating if there was any other firing.” He told PTI that there were “clear instructions to police not to open fire”.

On Monday morning, the Opposition raised the issue of use of force against students in Parliament, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others slamming the BJP over the use of AK-47 to take on protesting students. “Pellet guns were used against students in Delhi, and AK-47s in Bihar… the pattern is the same everywhere,” Gandhi posted on X.

The Cockroach Janta Party which led the Jantar Mantar agitation also expressed “grave concern” over the police action in Bihar and other places, saying that this was contrary to the Centre’s assurance to not take any punitive action against the protesters.

The family members of those allegedly injured in police firing – Bullet Kumar Gond (20), a 17-year-old, and Akash Kumar, 22 – denied they were part of the violence, or the protests. While Gond, a resident of Dumhar Bujurg in Siwan, was shot in the leg, the teenager received a bullet wound in his shoulder, and Akash was hit in the torso.

All three were brought from Siwan to Medanta Hospital in Patna. While the 17-year-old whose wound was minor was released on Monday, the other two are stable now.

Gond’s family members said he was shot while on his way to the district magistrate’s office to enquire about a caste certificate. The 17-year-old who ran a cloth shop was reportedly going home after closing it due to the bandh when he was hit. Akash, who lives in Rae Bareli, said he was in Siwan to celebrate his birthday with his fiancée, and was on his way to buy cake when he was struck by a bullet.

Akash, who works in Haryana, told The Indian Express: “There were policemen around, but I never imagined they would open fire.”

The teenager’s brother said doctors had told them to bring him back for a followup. While he works in Dubai, he said the 17-year-old, who is illiterate, ran a small shop in Siwan. “He had nothing to do with the protest,” said the brother.

Medanta Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ravishanker Singh said: “Akash and Bullet are out of danger. Akash’s injury was more serious, but he too is stable now.”

Families of the protesters in detention told The Indian Express they were in the dark for two days. It was only Monday that the Patna Police shared the break-up of the detentions, saying 86 people had been sent to judicial custody over five FIRs. One of the FIRs, seen by The Indian Express, names 144 individuals, including minors and women, and mentions 5,000 unidentified persons. Among those detained was former Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav.

On Monday evening, the Patna SSP’s office said some of those detained were released on bond, including 58 minors and 34 women.

Ravishankar Ram was present at Patna’s judges’ residential complex Monday morning as his son Animesh Kumar, 18, along with other detainees, was brought in a police vehicle. Animesh was not a part of the protests, Ravishankar said, adding that he had come from their home in Motihari to Patna to visit a cousin. “He was headed to the bus station to go home when police took him into custody,” Ravishankar said.

He claimed he was not allowed to meet Animesh. “Police are not telling us anything. They haven’t even shared a copy of the FIR.”

Sameer said he and his friend Shariq, an operator at a pathology laboratory, had gone to refuel their two-wheeler when police charged them with batons. “I managed to get away. Shariq was detained for no reason,” Sameer said, adding that they had no idea where he had been taken till Sunday morning.

Pooja, carrying a sleeping infant, said she had caught a fleeting glimpse of her husband Shubham Kumar through the window of the police van. “He said, ‘Ghabraiye mat, chhoot jayenge (Don’t worry, I’ll be released)’.”

The Bihar Police has defended its actions citing violence during Saturday’s bandh. Across the state, 694 people were detained, it said, with 91 police personnel and 13 civilians injured, and 15 government vehicles damaged. According to police, those injured included senior police officers, with one losing an eye.