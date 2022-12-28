Bihar set to start caste census exercise from Jan 7

Preparing to begin the caste survey exercise from January 7, the Bihar government plans to compile data on each family digitally through a mobile application as part of the eight-level survey — from the panchayat to the district level.

The mobile app will have a set of questions in a format, mentioning place, caste, the number of people in a family, their profession, and annual income, among others.

The government expects to complete the process in two or three months, according to officials.

A government official told The Indian Express, “The General Administration Department has issued a circular, stating that it would entirely be up to a district magistrate to select census workers from among teachers, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA or Jeevika workers.”

According to the official, once census workers are chosen, “they would be given training on how to make entry of caste survey in the mobile app”.

During the first phase of the caste survey, scheduled to begin January 7, houses would be numbered and caste details will be sought. The second phase of the exercise, likely to begin in mid-February, will involve compiling the economic status of the people. All composite information would be compiled in the app after scrutiny by senior officers, it was informed.

The government has been avoiding publicity of the caste census process given the sensitive nature of the exercise. Census workers would be advised against sharing any data of their area with outsiders, officials said.

The process of caste survey monitoring will involve the additional district magistrate (DM)/ district welfare officer/ district statistics officer at the top, with the DM concerned being the final monitoring authority. The next level will comprise the sub-divisional officer followed by the circle officer, block development officer, municipal commissioner/ chief executive officer.

Panchayati Raj Institutions will be kept completely out of the process, it is learnt. The government, however, will refer to panchayat-level data on beneficiaries of some government welfare schemes, including the PM Gramin Awas Yojana.

A senior government official said, “All BDOs have been asked to submit details of caste and residential certificates issued in their areas. PRIs [Panchayati Raj Institutions] would be consulted only if some facts need to be crosschecked regarding any confusion in disclosure of caste.”

Keeping caste issue alive

With the Centre having categorically turned down the demand for a caste census, and the Bihar unit of BJP reluctant to be seen opposing it, Nitish Kumar’s decision to start the survey immediately can be seen as a way to throw the saffron party off guard, forcing it to take a stand. The move will also keep the caste and reservation issues on the front burner as key state elections, followed by the General Election in the first half of 2024, draw up.