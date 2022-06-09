Bihar population control: After Nitish no to law, ally BJP for rewarding those with only two kids

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected outright any attempt by the Centre to bring in a law on population control, ally BJP believes the state must at least look at incentivising family planning.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP’s Bihar unit chief and MP from West Champaran, Sanjay Jaiswal said offering incentives to couples who do not have more than two children could help control population in the state.

According to the 2011 Census data, Bihar is the country’s third-most populous state with a population of over 10 crore. It is also India’s most densely populated state.

Jaiswal said the incentives for having fewer children could include 25 kgs of free ration per month, besides Ayushman health cards, all “irrespective of one’s economic condition”.

“Population is the problem of Bihar and not as much of India. Ten years ago, Bihar’s fertility rate was 3.4 and it is down to only 2.96. In comparison, UP’s is down from 3.2 to 2.4 per cent in 10 years,” he said.

He added: “The government should also provide reservation (for the two children) in public schools where the Bihar government can pay their school fees.”

Asked if he has discussed the idea with the CM, Jaiswal said: “We have been talking about it for sometime. Forget the law, let there be incentives. If Bihar government can give sundry incentives such as post-Class 10, -Class 12 scholarships, waiver of school and college fees for girls till post-graduation, why cannot there be incentives to help control population?”

Many BJP leaders such as Union minister Giriraj Singh, state minister Neeraj Singh Bablu and MLA Haribhushan Thakur have often spoken about the need to bring in a law for population control.

On this, Jaiswal said: “It is their opinion. The party has not asked for it. What we want is a set of incentives to curb the population. Education and awareness are all right but incentives are also important.”

Jaiswal, however, parried questions on BJP’s counter-posturing soon after the party supported a caste census in Bihar in spite of the Centre’s refusal to carry out a nationwide one.

“We do not believe in posturing and counter-posturings but would speak on matters concerning people,” he said.

Earlier this week, Nitish said a law on population control would not serve any purpose but insisted instead on education for girls and women, which he said would help bring down the fertility rate.

“Nothing will happen just by making laws. Work should be done in such a way that it becomes a part of nature. Everyone should see what happened after the enactment of the population control law in China,” he said.

Nitish was reacting to Union minister Prahlad Patel’s comment that the Centre was moving towards bringing a law to control the population.