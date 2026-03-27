Who will succeed Nitish Kumar as CM? JD(U) lays down the conditions for BJP

Contrary to the BJP’s expectation that Nitish Kumar would step down as Bihar Chief Minister following the conclusion of his “Samriddhi Yatra” on March 26, the Janata Dal (United) president is taking his time.

The JD(U), party insiders said, is leveraging this period to engage in strategic posturing and insisting that it be taken “into full confidence” when choosing Nitish’s successor. The party is learnt to have conveyed that it does not want “Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan-style experiments” that saw the BJP’s central leadership spring a surprise by elevating relatively lesser-known leaders as CM. This comes at a time when senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde is in Patna to meet with state leaders.

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As per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules (1950), framed under Article 101(2) of the Constitution, a person must resign from their seat in the state legislature within 14 days of their election declaration being published in the Gazette of India or the State Gazette, whichever is later. Failing this, their Rajya Sabha seat becomes vacant.

While state minister Shravan Kumar told reporters that Kumar could resign as CM on April 8, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha clarified that the “14-day rule is in place and it will be complied with”. Kumar is expected to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 13.

Even as speculation swirls around a dozen potential names from the BJP, the JD(U) has made it clear that any successor of Nitish must be of his choice. “The new CM must carry forward the legacy of Nitish Kumar and adhere to his brand of politics,” said a senior JD(U) leader. “We do not want the government’s social combination to be disrupted. We also want a leader who can take Nishant Kumar, who is now fully active in state politics, into confidence.” Nishant is the JD(U) chief’s son.

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“Bihar is not Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, where the BJP surprised everyone with its CM choices. There is a deep-rooted socialist presence in Bihar. Furthermore, NDA allies such as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha must be taken into full confidence. The BJP must not forget that we (JD-U) are a party of 85 MLAs, just four short of the BJP’s 89,” said another JD(U) leader.

JD(U) sources indicated the party would insist on a reversal of the current ministerial distribution and lay claim to the Speaker’s post if it is asked to play the role of a junior coalition partner. “No one should be under the impression that the JD(U) weakens with Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha. He will actually spend more time in Bihar. Additionally, Nishant Kumar’s growing acceptability among our cadre is a very positive sign,” said a party insider.

Responding to the JD(U)’s posturing, a BJP leader said, “We cannot comment on the statements of individual leaders. Our central leadership will take the final call. Vinod Tawde is currently here to hold discussions. We anticipate a smooth power transfer with the mutual approval of all NDA allies.”