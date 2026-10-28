Jan Suraaj’s first win to JD(U)’s last laugh: For Bihar players, what MLC polls mean

The results of elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) seats, including four graduates’ and four teachers’ constituencies, offer insights into the state’s changing political landscape, with implications for the ruling NDA and the Opposition.

The NDA improved its tally from three seats to four, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) made its debut in the Upper House. The results also saw several upsets, including the BJP’s loss in the high-profile Patna graduates’ constituency and the Congress’s defeat in Darbhanga Teachers.

Advertisement

In Patna, where five-term MLC and BJP candidate Nawal Kishore Yadav lost to RJD candidate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, a former MLA from Parbatta. The victory gives the RJD a significant foothold in a constituency in the state capital that the BJP had held for years.

The result also underlines the RJD’s ability to challenge the BJP beyond its traditional strongholds. However, the gains come amid a fragmented Opposition, with different parties and candidates competing for sections of the same electorate.

The JSP, meanwhile, registered a significant breakthrough in the Darbhanga teachers’ seat, where its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated two-time MLC and former Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha. The victory gives the fledgling party a foothold in the Legislative Council.

Advertisement

JD(U) infighting

The Patna graduates’ contest was also marked by an open feud within the JD(U). Its chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar faced a challenge from Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who actively campaigned for JSP candidate Anuj Singh.

While the JD(U) leadership did not intervene during Anant Singh’s campaign, it expelled him and his wife Neelam Devi following the polls.

Neeraj Kumar, who fell ill during the high-pressure campaign, secured a fourth consecutive victory from the seat, which he first won in 2008. He also pushed the JSP candidate to third place, despite the latter receiving Anant Singh’s backing.

The outcome highlights both the JD(U) leader’s ability to withstand an internal challenge and the tensions within the party’s ranks.

Upsets in constituencies

In the Tirhut teachers’ seat, BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh defeated sitting CPI MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh, who finished third. Independent candidate Bhushan Kumar Jha was the runner-up in a closely fought triangular contest.

In the Saran teachers’ seat, Rahul Raj, a BJP rebel contesting as an Independent, defeated sitting Independent MLC Afaq Ahmed. The result points to the potential electoral impact of dissent within established parties, even in contests where candidates do not have the backing of a major political organisation.

The BJP secured victories in two graduates’ constituencies. Sarvesh Kumar defeated the RJD’s Anil Kumar Jha in Darbhanga, while N K Yadav beat RJD candidate Nitesh Kumar in Kosi.

What results mean

The JSP’s entry into the Legislative Council is among the most consequential outcomes of the elections. Its victory in the Darbhanga teachers’ seat, coupled with its showing in the Patna graduates’ seat, suggests that the party can attract voters beyond the support base it has built through its recent electoral campaigns.

Its appeal among educated voters, including those in the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, could give it an opening in a political space traditionally contested by established parties. However, translating these constituency-level gains into a broader and durable electoral presence will remain a challenge.

For the RJD, the Patna victory is an important symbolic and political gain. Defeating a five-term BJP MLC in the state capital demonstrates its capacity to compete in constituencies beyond its conventional strongholds..

The Congress, meanwhile, faces further questions over its organisational strength following Jha’s defeat in the Darbhanga teachers’ seat.