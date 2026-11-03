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Why Bihar BJP lands in a soup over ‘defection’ of Independent MLCs

As Opposition demands their disqualification under anti-defection law for joining BJP, the two new Independent MLCs and BJP claim that they have “merely offered support” to the party.

Why Bihar BJP lands in a soup over 'defection' of Independent MLCsJan Suraaj Party leaders meet Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Ram Bachan Rai on Monday, to demand disqualification of newly elected Independent MLCs Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj. (X/@jansuraajonline)
Written by: Santosh Singh
4 min readPatnaNov 3, 2026 07:40 AM IST First published on: Nov 3, 2026 at 07:15 AM IST

The announcement by Bihar’s newly elected Independent Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, about joining the ruling BJP has triggered a political controversy in the state, with the Opposition parties demanding their disqualification under the provisions of the anti-defection law.

On Monday, a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) delegation met the Bihar Legislative Council’s Chairman Ram Bachan Rai to demand the immediate disqualification of Brajwasi and Raj, who recently won, respectively, from the Tirhut Graduates seat and the Saran Teachers’ constituency.

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Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Exper... Read More

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