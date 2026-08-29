Bihar Congress rift intensifies as rebels plan Delhi protest

The leaders claimed they had been trying to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to present their side of the story, but had not been given an appointment. (File photo)

The simmering tensions in the Bihar Congress since last year’s defeat in the Assembly elections appear to be bubbling over as a group of the party’s state leaders say that they plan to hold a protest outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi on September 8 to demand the removal of state Congress president Rajesh Ram and AICC’s Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru over alleged corruption.

Among these disgruntled leaders are party spokesperson Anand Madhav, former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav, and former Bihar Youth Congress chief Rajkumar Rajan, who are among the nine expelled from the party for six years on February 18. They have challenged their expulsion, saying the state unit cannot expel them without due approval from the AICC disciplinary committee. The leaders claimed they had been trying to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to present their side of the story, but had not been given an appointment.