Bihar bypolls: Score reads one all, but more positives for BJP

The Bihar by-elections saw the “Mahagathbandan (Grand Alliance)” and the BJP win a seat each but the Opposition party has more reasons to smile after the results were announced Sunday.

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won Mokama as was expected, the BJP retained Gopalganj after defeating both the RJD and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that had fielded Indira Yadav, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav.

Track live updates | Assembly bypoll results

But all things considered, the BJP seems to have got the better of the “Mahagathbandan” as it was up against the formidable social combination put forward by the RJD and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United). Since the ruling coalition came together, Nitish Kumar has often talked of the strength of the seven-party alliance and these bypolls were the first test for this grouping.

The victory margin of RJD candidate Neelam Devi was 16,707 votes, down from the margin of more than 35,000 votes that her husband and Mokama bahubali (strongman) Anant Singh had secured in 2020. In Gopalganj, the BJP’s Kusum Devi came through against the RJD’s Mohan Prasad Gupta despite the Grand Alliance’s claims of an “unassailable” social combination. The BJP, which had contested the elections last time with the JD(U), also, however, saw its margin fall from 36,752 votes to 1,794 votes.

Mokama

Before the elections, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh had called the Mokama battle a “no contest”, suggesting that Neelam Devi’s victory over the BJP’s Sonam Devi was a forgone conclusion. The BJP nominee is the wife of Nalini Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh (not to be confused with the JDU president).

Mokama has dominant Bhumihar, Other Backward Class (OBC) Yadav, and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) Dhanuk votes. With Sonam Devi also a Bhumihar, the community’s votes were expected to get divided between the two while the RJD was expected to comfortably sail through on the back of support from Yadavs and Dhanuks. But, according to political observers, the narrow margin indicates a split in Nitish Kumar’s core EBC Dhanuk votes. The BJP got Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan to support its candidates in the nick of time and benefitted from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Paswan votes.

Gopalganj

In Gopalganj, the RJD had its best chance to unsettle the BJP but the Opposition party won the constituency for the fifth time. RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta, an OBC Bania, got very close but the BJP’s Kusum Devi won by a narrow 1,794 votes.

Advertisement

Despite a strong combination of Yadav, Muslim and Koeri-Kurmi votes, Gupta failed to split Bania votes to the extent he would have hoped. Indira Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate AS Mukhiya also received a sizeable number of votes — 12,214 votes for AIMIM and 8,854 for the BSP — dealing a blow to the RJD’s chances.

BJP spokesperson Santosh Pathak said, “Mokama has always been about a personality and hence the RJD must not try to take any credit for its victory. We gave a very good fight here. In Gopalganj, we retained the seat and shattered the Grand Alliance’s much-hyped theory of so-called great social combination.”

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, “We won Mokama very comprehensively and were so close to winning Gopalganj too. The BJP had its B-teams there in form of the BSP and AIMIM candidates.”