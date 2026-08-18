Curious case of Rituraj Sinha: Bihar BJP leader in Nitin Nabin’s shadow

Rituraj Sinha who served as a national secretary in former BJP president J P Nadda’s team has managed to retain his place in the party’s central leadership under new chief Nitin Nabin. One of the three leaders from Bihar to make it to Nabin’s team — the other two are Siddharth Shambhu, who has been appointed national secretary, and Rajya Sabha MP Shivesh Ram, who will head the Scheduled Caste Cell — Rituraj has been appointed joint coordinator of all party cells, a post that several party leaders described as “lacking significant organisational heft”.

The 45-year-old son of former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha is seen to be “in waiting” for a larger organisational role in the party after he, along with fellow Kayastha leaders Ajay Alok and Sanjay Mayukh, missed out on a ticket for the recent Bankipur Assembly bypoll. The party instead nominated Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who lost to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, Rituraj was seen as a contender for the Patna Sahib seat, but the party decided to keep its faith in former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.