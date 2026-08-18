Curious case of Rituraj Sinha: Bihar BJP leader in Nitin Nabin’s shadow
Rituraj Sinha, the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, has been appointed the joint coordinator of all party cells, a post that several party leaders described as “lacking significant organisational heft”.
Rituraj Sinha who served as a national secretary in former BJP president J P Nadda’s team has managed to retain his place in the party’s central leadership under new chief Nitin Nabin. One of the three leaders from Bihar to make it to Nabin’s team — the other two are Siddharth Shambhu, who has been appointed national secretary, and Rajya Sabha MP Shivesh Ram, who will head the Scheduled Caste Cell — Rituraj has been appointed joint coordinator of all party cells, a post that several party leaders described as “lacking significant organisational heft”.
The 45-year-old son of former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha is seen to be “in waiting” for a larger organisational role in the party after he, along with fellow Kayastha leaders Ajay Alok and Sanjay Mayukh, missed out on a ticket for the recent Bankipur Assembly bypoll. The party instead nominated Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who lost to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, Rituraj was seen as a contender for the Patna Sahib seat, but the party decided to keep its faith in former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Rituraj, who is a director in a private security company, is regarded as part of the BJP’s emerging second generation of Kayastha leadership in Bihar, alongside Nabin, Alok, and Mayukh.
While Alok is a relatively recent entrant to the party, Mayukh, now a third-term MLC, and Rituraj had emerged as prominent Kayastha faces after Prasad’s long innings as the BJP’s principal leader from Patna Sahib.
A BJP leader said Nabin’s elevation had altered the space available for Rituraj and Mayukh in the organisation. “With the meteoric rise of Nabin from a Bihar minister to BJP national president, the operational space for Rituraj and Mayukh has shrunk. While Mayukh retained his MLC berth, the position of joint coordinator of all cells is hardly a major role,” the leader said.
Another BJP leader alleged Rituraj had become a victim of intra-caste rivalry, saying, “Rituraj sajatiya hinsa ke shikaar ho gaye (he has fallen victim to intra-caste rivalry).”
The Bankipur angle
The discussion over Rituraj’s political prospects also comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s handling of the Bankipur, which it lost after 30 years. A party leader said the leadership’s decision to field a relatively low-profile candidate had cost it an opportunity to consolidate the Kayastha vote.
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“The party faced a tough battle in its prestigious Bankipur seat because the leadership preferred a placeholder. Had the BJP given the ticket to Rituraj or Mayukh, the dynamics might have been different. But the party remained complacent amidst silent rivalry among its Kayastha leaders,” the leader said.
Rituraj has so far refrained from commenting publicly on Nabin’s new team or his own assignment. Sources close to him said he would quietly accept whatever organisational responsibility the party leadership entrusted him with.
“Politics is a waiting game. R K Sinha indeed contributed significantly to the party as an entrepreneur, but the party also ensured his family excelled in building one of the country’s leading security agencies,” said a BJP insider.