scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Nitish-Tejashwi in crosshairs, BJP balances caste and aggression in picking Bihar LoPs

Vijay Kumar Sinha is the third upper caste leader after Yashwant Sinha and Ashwini Kumar Choubey that the BJP has picked as its legislature party leader in the Bihar Assembly since 1995.

The BJP nominated Vijay Kumar Sinha as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly and Samrat Choudhary (L) as the LoP in the Legislative Council. (File Photos/Twitter)

Hours after Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned as the Bihar Assembly Speaker Wednesday, his party, the BJP, nominated him as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), ignoring the names of its two former deputy chief ministers, Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, for this position.

The BJP’s decision to pick Sinha as its legislature party leader in the Assembly is not surprising as he proved his aggression as the Speaker, especially during his tiff with Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo, Nitish Kumar, during the previous Assembly session, even though Nitish was then an ally of the BJP. Sinha’s selection clearly seems to be part of the BJP’s attempt to reach out to its core constituency of upper castes. A four-time MLA, Sinha is an upper caste Bhumihar leader from Lakhisarai.

The saffron party also nominated OBC Kushwaha leader and former minister, Samrat Choudhary, as the LoP in the Legislative Council, replacing Nawal Kishore Yadav with him in this post. Samrat is the son of former RJD leader Shakuni Choudhary, who represented Tarapur in the Assembly several times. Samrat was the panchayati raj minister in the previous Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Must Read |The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJP in 2024

Besides his profile as a Kushwaha leader, another reason for Samrat’s selection as the LoP in the state Upper House could be the point that he had been vocal against Nitish even when the latter was a partner of the BJP in the NDA coalition government. During the NDA government’s tenure, Samrat had been along with Bisfi MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur one of the few BJP leaders, who would hardly hesitate in going after even Nitish while defending their party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

In a communication, the Bihar BJP president, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, informed the Speaker’s office about his party’s move to nominate Sinha as the LoP in the Assembly and Samrat as his counterpart in the Council. The BJP took this decision at a meeting on Tuesday. Sources said it was the party central leadership that took the final call on the matter after taking feedback from the state unit on both the leaders.

A BJP MLA said, “The party believes that only Sinha can take on Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi with his aggressive and forceful presentation of the party’s stand. The way he had defended his position as Assembly Speaker in the face of attack by CM Nitish, he got the confidence of the party high command as well as the state leadership”. Another BJP MLA added that the former leader of the BJP legislature party, Tarkishor Prasad, had “not been an effective speaker and could not have matched the Nitish-Tejashwi duo”.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is the third upper caste leader after Yashwant Sinha and Ashwini Kumar Choubey that the BJP has picked as its legislature party leader in the Bihar Assembly since 1995. The former deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi, an OBC leader, was its legislature party leader during 2005-2013 and 2017-2020.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

CM Nitish has been widely considered as the principal leader of the OBC Koeri-Kurmi communities, also called Luv-Kush in political parlance, in Bihar for the last 25 years. Kushwahas make up 6-7 per cent of the state’s population.

Now that the BJP has been up against the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) 2.0 comprising of seven parties — which have the support of various caste groups that make their social combination virtually unassailable — it has been actively looking for a party leader who could wrest the Kushwaha votes from the Mahagathbandhan. Sources said Samrat has been promoted by the BJP to split Nitish’s core OBC Koeri-Kurmi constituency.

The Bihar BJP’s spokesperson and ex-MLA, Manoj Sharma, told The Indian Express: “Selection of Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary is a very wise and meaningful selection made by the MLAs and MLCs of BJP Bihar. Both leaders promise to work for the state’s brighter future. Moreover, they will ensure that the voices of the masses will be heard. They will pressure their present government to take into account and tackle the adversities faced by the general public.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:19:25 am
Next Story

Rangers return to Champions League after 12 years and a humiliating financial crisis

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement