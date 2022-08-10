scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent

BJP leaders say attempts to consistently corner Nitish Kumar after the 2020 Assembly polls, without building a strong local leadership in the state, has turned out to be not a very wise decision.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | Patna |
Updated: August 10, 2022 8:55:13 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

On May 12, Tarkeshwar Prasad, then Deputy Chief Minister, inaugurated an investors’ summit for Bihar along with state Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain. The event, BJP sources said, was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

But the day before the event, when Sitharaman’s office checked with the CM’s office, it was informed that the Chief Minister had no idea he was supposed to inaugurate the event. With the CM not attending, Sitharaman too pulled out, the sources said.

Also in Political Pulse |JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi’s Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP

This was one of many strong indications in recent months that all was not well in the JD (U)-BJP alliance and that Nitish was drifting away. Less than a month before this, Nitish attended an Iftar party organised at the house of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

“Negotiations between the RJD and JD (U) had been going on for a month,” said a leader of the CPI which is part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

The BJP, on the other hand, was caught napping, stunned by the developments. On Wednesday, as the BJP protested Nitish’s “treachery”, Shahnawaz Hussain acknowledged, in interviews to the media, that the development of Nitish parting ways was “unexpected”.

Opinion |Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Another senior BJP leader said, “There were rumblings and Delhi knew it, but it did not expect this to happen. It was caught off guard. With the benefit of hindsight, I can say we were complacent. The state unit kept assuring Delhi this was not going to happen. Eventually, we have ended up doing a Maharashtra to us.”

Several leaders said attempts to consistently corner Nitish after the 2020 Assembly polls, without building a strong local leadership in the state, has turned out to be not a very wise decision.

Advertisement

“Be it the Chirag Paswan gamble, the RCP Singh saga, taking Sushil Modi out of the state or J P Nadda suggesting that no regional party can survive before the might of the BJP, we constantly made Nitish insecure. But we did not have a leader with mass appeal to replace him yet,” a BJP leader said.

For many years it has been argued that the BJP, despite doing very well in Lok Sabha elections in the state, has failed to produce a mass leader in the state.

On Wednesday, as state BJP leaders, and even some Union Ministers from the state, staged a dharna at the party office in Patna, there appeared to be more leaders than party workers at the event.

Advertisement

“Had there been a strong leader, that would not have been the scene. Even Sushil Modi would have managed more crowds as workers would have come for him. But then it has now become a tradition in the party to not allow regional satraps to emerge,” another party leader said.

Must Read |Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

“Look at the slogan of ‘Paltu Ram’ all our leaders are throwing at Nitish. It was coined by the RJD. We don’t even have our own slogan,” the leader said.

Some leaders said it was not possible to do a Maharashtra in Bihar, if at all the leadership in Delhi was thinking of doing so.

“Nitish is not Thackeray. He keeps a keen eye on not just the movement of his party leaders, but also others. It is difficult to catch him unawares as we did to Thackeray,” a BJP office bearer said.

Sources, however, said the party workers were not too unhappy. “Nitish is saying he was humiliated. But he was no less in humiliating the local leadership of the BJP. Not a single work of party leaders or workers was getting done in his government. This development will only re-energise party workers. We now have nothing to lose,” a BJP legislator said.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Sources said the party will now begin ground work with greater energy and make inroads into the Dalit votebank as it has done in UP.

“We have to work on getting the combination of forward castes and Dalits in our favour. It may take some time, but it will happen,” a senior party leader said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:47:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
First Impression

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement