The clash of rallies in Bihar tomorrow: Grand Alliance’s biggest vs Amit Shah’s

BIHAR will get a preview of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls showdown on Saturday, with Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting in West Champaran and paying homage to a farmers’ icon, around the same time as the Mahagathbandhan holds its biggest joint public meeting, in Purnea, Seemanchal.

With the rally at Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran, Shah would cover another region of the state; BJP leaders say the plan is for him to travel to all by 2024. The choice of Purnea by the Mahagathbandhan is not coincidental either, with Shah having launched the BJP’s 2024 campaign for Bihar on September 23 last year from the very same ground where the JD(U), RJD and Congress will be holding their meeting on Saturday.

Besides, Purnea is at the heart of the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, where the Mahagathbandhan coalition of seven parties is hoping to maximise its reach.

RJD sources said that the party would showcase its strong presence in the area and further assert the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. It would also pitch for a national role for JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar in any united Opposition front. However, contrary to some reports, given the Congress presence in the alliance and given the need to take everyone along, there is little chance of Nitish being projected as the Mahagathbandhan’s prime minister face for 2024.

What might emerge from the rally instead is an indirect pitch for a role of ‘national convenor’ in an anti-BJP alliance.

A JD(U) leader tried to downplay the projection of any individual leader, calling the rally instead a show of the alliance unity. However, on the RJD side, there is barely-contained enthusiasm about the meeting further raising Tejashwi’s stature.

“The RJD has put in all its might to make the Purnea rally successful. No matter what the JD(U) says about Tejashwi’s projection as CM face in 2025, the rally will further confirm that Tejashwi has arrived as a pan-Bihar leader,” a leader said.

RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar Mehta said: “The Seemanchal area comprising the Lok Sabha seats of Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria has always been our strong belt. This area has been ignored by the Centre. Despite the state government’s efforts, the opening of an airport for Purnea is delayed… We have chosen the right place to kickstart our 2024 poll campaign.”

BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand said not much should be read into the fact that Shah’s rally and the Mahagathbandhan’s meeting are falling on the same day. “It is sheer coincidence. Amit Shahji announced long back that he would travel to all the regions of the state. He earlier visited Purnea and Saran and now it is Champaran. He will also celebrate the legacy of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati at Patna.”