Bhupendra Patel starts 2nd term with focus on issues raised by Opposition in polls, jobs, infra

Since the BJP’s historic win in the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 12, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seems to have set course for his second innings with special focus on infrastructure and achieving the Central government’s targets, primarily Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a “five trillion dollar economy”. A first-time MLA when he was parachuted into the top job in the state last time, a confident Patel set “100-day targets” at the first Cabinet briefing in his second term.

Patel leads the second-smallest BJP government in the state since 1998, with just 16 ministers, compared to the last term when he had a 24-member Cabinet. Patel, who alone held 13 portfolios in the last term, now has 18, with Prohibition and Excise, and Science and Technology additions. Over the years, Prohibition and Excise, the department that ensures compliance with the state’s anti-alcohol law, used to be handled by the MoS (Home).

Since the new government took oath on December 12, it has convened only one Assembly session of two days, where only one Bill — on regularising illegal real estate constructions — was passed unanimously. Patel’s Cabinet recently announced a scheme to regularise unauthorised buildings in industrial estates run by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) across the state, a move hailed by the industry, especially MSMEs, as it will help regularise some 30,000 illegal structures.

In the last term, two ministers were appointed as government spokespersons, one of whom — Rajendra Trivedi — was stripped of his primary portfolio, revenue, reportedly in the wake of several complaints. In his second term, the government has so far appointed only one spokesperson — Law and Health minister Rushikesh Patel.

Two high-profile retired bureaucrats — Hasmukh Adhia and S S Rathore — have been appointed advisors to the CM and assigned specific sectors. Adhia, a former finance secretary in the Union government, has been appointed as chief advisor to the CM, whereas Rathore, a retired secretary of the Roads and Buildings department, has been appointed as a second advisor.

According to a keen observer of the state government and its functioning, “These two high-profile appointments clearly spell-out the priorities of the state government — strengthening the state’s economy and its infrastructure… It faced a lot of criticism in the run-up to the Assembly polls, for the condition of the state’s roads after the monsoon. Infrastructure is also key to developing the economy.”

A senior IAS officer said, “The focus of the next state budget is definitely going to be long-term planning. All departments have been told to do their planning accordingly with the goal of making Gujarat a $1 trillion economy, with focus on developing infrastructure.”

Gujarat will also host 15 of the G-20 meetings, on tourism and urban sectors, which are due to begin late January. Their promotions have already begun, with the state government redesigning its official stationery with the G-20 logo, and the logo and the slogan splashed across the landing page of its websites..

The state government also seems keen to project itself as a pro-people administration. The CM has earmarked Monday and Tuesday of every week as days when people as well as elected representatives can meet the CM and other ministers without prior appointments.

In addition, the state government has launched a WhatsApp bot number on which people can write directly to the CM’s Office with their suggestions and grievances. Besides, a grievance redressal system has been set up in all eight of Gujarat’s municipal corporations under the CM Dashboard application. Through this, Patel said, monitoring can be done at the ward level on the time taken to resolve a citizen’s complaint.

The government has launched a mega drive against loan sharks, with instructions to senior police officials to hold Lok Darbars and collect complaints in this regard. Till January 13, 464 FIRs were registered against 762 persons across the state.

Employment is another issue the government has shown an interest in addressing.

A senior government functionary said, “In the coming days, you will come to hear of more initiatives of this state government in terms of employment. Many government departments and bodies will come up with recruitment drives. The government will work on all issues it has faced with difficulty during elections.”

Politically, a BJP insider admitted, the government seems to be working on blunting all the issues that the Opposition, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, raised during the recent polls, and struck home. One decision being cited is regarding land resurvey, an issue the AAP had talked about.

If in the last term, the Patel government had to withdraw a Bill to control stray cattle, this time the government has announced a project to castrate around 50,000 bulls and rehabilitate them in cattle pounds run by organisations which get assistance under the Gaumata Poshan Yojana.

Focus seems to be on retaining the support of caste groups as well, with the CM attending functions of Gujarat’s many groups like Patidar, Anjana-Chaudhary and Valmiki. Sources cite the “successful” handling of the Jain community, after it held massive protests seeking protection for their holy site Shetrunjay Hill, by appointing a special task force to look into their grievances.