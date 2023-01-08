Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar meets Akhilesh to discuss anti-BJP movement

Azad Samaj Party and Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar on Saturday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and the two leaders “discussed strategy for a movement in the future against BJP’s anti-people policies”.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the meeting, Chandrashekhar said, “The BJP has played a game with the OBC community with regard to the urban local body elections. They don’t want to give reservation to the community in the polls. This is against the resolution of B R Ambedkar for deprived communities… Also, the caste census has begun in Bihar. If it can happen there, why can’t the BJP get it done at the Centre when it claims that it is a party in favour of the OBC and Dalit communities.”

“Our attempt is to start a movement on the ground and make people aware of the reality of the BJP which is against the people. Institutions are being finished. So, all these issues were discussed with Akhileshji during the meeting, and a ground-level movement was discussed,” he added.

A senior SP leader said that there is a possibility that the two leaders will join hands. “They are meeting because there is a possibility that they can together in the future. The rest depends on circumstances,” the leader said.

The proximity between Akhilesh and Chandrashekhar has been increasing since the end of the state polls in March last year. The two leaders had met in the run up to the elections to discuss possibilities, but it could not materialise into anything.

However, after the elections, Chandrashekhar has shared stage on multiple occasions with SP ally RLD president Chaudhary Jayant Singh, with senior leaders saying that it was Jayant who brought Chandrashekhar close to Akhilesh.

On December 1 last year, Chandrashekhar had campaigned for SP candidate from Rampur Assembly seat Asim Raja in the bypoll and shared the stage with Akhilesh when the two were campaigning for Raja. He had said that the need of the hour was for the Opposition to come together.

In an interview with The Indian Express on December 10, RLD chief Jayant had said that the Azad Samaj Party will be a part of the SP-RLD alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2027 state polls in UP.