Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul’s 380-km walk in Maharashtra sets party’s political, cultural & social agenda for 2024

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra has not only shown the party the path to reconnect with the masses and brought a scattered civil society together but also given the Congress leader an image makeover, much needed for the dormant state unit of the party.

After covering five districts, 380 kilometres and 14 days in Maharashtra, the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday reached Jalgaon-Jamod in Buldhana district on the border of Madhya Pradesh, marking the end of its Maharashtra leg. As Rahul is set to campaign in Gujarat for the Assembly polls, the yatra will rest for next two days and enter Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

On November 7, Rahul entered Degloor in Nanded district of Maharashtra and kickstarted the yatra by bowing down in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue and all the icons that mark the foundations of today’s Maharashtra. Making a point to not miss out on cultural symbolism, Rahul along with others walked in the night to reach a gurudwara post midnight to offer prayers on Guru Nanak Jayanti. In Maharashtra, Rahul also visited Shri Gajanan Maharaj temple — one of the most-visited religious places in the state — and also wore a warkari turban and carried its saffron flag.

On the other front, Rahul’s pointed attack on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar has created a flutter in state politics forcing the party’s usually defensive leadership to go on an aggressive mode. His criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over terming ‘adivasis’ (tribals) as ‘vanvasis’ (forest residents) and stressing on Rashtramata Jijau being the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an attempt to reconnect the party with the Bahujan movements and to make party leaders vocal on cultural front.

A senior party leader and former minister told The Indian Express, “Rahulji has given us an agenda which we have to follow. Not following it would mean letting him down.”

While the yatra has given Maharashtra unit of the Congress a well-defined cultural agenda, the re-energising of party workers and making tall state leaders walk along with commoners has also set the political agenda for the upcoming general election. “The yatra has sent a message that a new Congress is emerging. The yatra is a point of change and you will witness changes based on the experiences from the yatra,” said former Union minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. He said that people are looking for an alternative and only the Congress can offer it.

“The challenge is how to convert it into electoral success and it won’t happen soon. Organising six rallies in each of the revenue division of the state will give party workers the agenda for the 2024 polls,” he said.

Advertisement

The Savarkar issue posed threat to the unity of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said that he disapproves Rahul’s stand. The issue was, however, resolved after Jairam said both parties agree to disagree on certain issues.

Another ally NCP too joined the party with its leaders Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad and Rohit Pawar walking along with Rahul.

The yatra also forced the party infested with internal rivalry to stand united. Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, who was speculated to quit the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), walked 104 kilometres in Nanded district, putting at rest speculations against him. “This yatra is a tight slap on the face of those who said our party will break,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil said that the unprecedented public rally at Shegaon by the Congress party will mark its re-emergence in Vidarbha.

Advertisement

“One of the greatest features of this yatra is the direct connect of Rahulji with the people. He is meeting, hugging, walking and running with them. People relate with him and they want to see him,” said Thorat.

“He (Rahul) is going to be the face of the party for the elections. People seeing the real Rahul Gandhi on the road has busted fake propaganda against him. It is our duty now to build on this,” said Kunal Patil, Congress MLA.

The yatra has also witnessed a number of sons and daughters making public presence. Daughters of Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Vadettiwar and ally NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Dilip Walse-Patil as well as son of late R R Patil walked with Rahul during the yatra.

The yatra was also joined by large number of civil society workers, rights groups, NGOs and organisations many of which had even protested against the Congress-led UPA II government. Discussions on the state’s cooperative movement, Ambedkarite movement, issues of OBCs, youth, tribals and women were also held with Rahul during the yatra.

Social activist Medha Patkar, who walked with Rahul, said the ruling BJP has closed dialogue with those who hold a different point of view than theirs’. “We have differences with the Congress, but the party is ready to talk on those, engage us. This yatra is for constitutional values and that’s why I have joined,” she said.