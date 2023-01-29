Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s march to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, hoist flag

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates Today: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, where the Congress leader is expected to hoist the flag, the schedule put out by the Congress party said. The march resumed from the Pantha Chowk in the city on Sunday morning. In its last lap of Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra is set to culminate Monday with a flag-hoisting at the Congress party’s headquarters, which is located on Maulana Azad Road, barely a few hundred metres away from Lal Chowk
On Saturday, Rahul was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir, as well as a large number of Congress and PDP workers as they marched through Awantipora. Later, Priyanka Gandhi, too, joined her brother for the Yatra.
With the Yatra being suspended on Friday amid an alleged security breach, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.
Since Rahul Gandhi's 3560-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to end January 30 in Srinagar, it’s time to assess its impact.
Rahul Gandhi has shown incredible stamina, a will to complete what he embarked on, instead of running abroad halfway—which he was known for. The moot question at the end of the Yatra is this: Has Rahul Gandhi only enthused the Congress supporters or has he won over some of those who were on the BJP side? Has he been able to force the fence-sitters to rethink about Modi and the BJP? Read Neerja Chowdhury's column here
According to the schedule put out by the party for Sunday, the Yatra will halt at Sonwar chowk and then proceed to Lal Chowk.
Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said that his yatra has no political or electoral objective and the sole objective was to spread the message of love, fraternity, communal harmony and unity. These cannot be neatly labeled as ‘political’ or ‘electoral’; hence, the BJP and other critics are flummoxed. The BJP has found irrational grounds to criticize the yatra.
Why is the BJP alarmed by the overwhelming response that Mr Gandhi has received during the yatra? Some things have to be seen to be believed. Read P Chidambaram's Opinion piece here
The Congress has to be the pivot of any alliance of the opposition parties against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections to make it meaningful, party’s communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said in Srinagar on Saturday.
Claiming that Bharat Jodo Yatra was not intended at electoral gains, Jairam said once it is over, the Congress will begin the process of talks and negotiations to cobble up an electoral alliance among the opposition parties.
“Let me make it absolutely clear that the January 30 event is not a coalition-building exercise. It was an invitation extended in good faith to the like-minded parties opposed to the policies and programmes of the BJP,” Ramesh said at a press conference in reply to a question regarding the absence of some political leaders at the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more
The party said the security arrangements were stricter as security forces sealed off all roads leading to the yatra's starting point and allowed only authorised vehicles to reach the venue
