Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s march to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, hoist flag

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates, January 29: In its last leg, the march resumed from the Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday morning.

By: Express Web Desk
January 29, 2023 11:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Awantipora in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates Today: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, where the Congress leader is expected to hoist the flag, the schedule put out by the Congress party said. The march resumed from the Pantha Chowk in the city on Sunday morning. In its last lap of Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra is set to culminate Monday with a flag-hoisting at the Congress party’s headquarters, which is located on Maulana Azad Road, barely a few hundred metres away from Lal Chowk

On Saturday, Rahul was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir, as well as a large number of Congress and PDP workers as they marched through Awantipora. Later, Priyanka Gandhi, too, joined her brother for the Yatra.

With the Yatra being suspended on Friday amid an alleged security breach, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: On last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi resumes march in Srinagar; Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah over Yatra security; Follow live updates

10:58 (IST)29 Jan 2023
Bharat Jodo Yatra revamps Rahul Gandhi’s image but won’t translate into votes until there’s anger against Modi

Since Rahul Gandhi's 3560-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to end January 30 in Srinagar, it’s time to assess its impact.

Rahul Gandhi has shown incredible stamina, a will to complete what he embarked on, instead of running abroad halfway—which he was known for. The moot question at the end of the Yatra is this: Has Rahul Gandhi only enthused the Congress supporters or has he won over some of those who were on the BJP side? Has he been able to force the fence-sitters to rethink about Modi and the BJP? Read Neerja Chowdhury's column here

10:49 (IST)29 Jan 2023
Watch | Rahul Gandhi’s march resumes from Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk

According to the schedule put out by the party for Sunday, the Yatra will halt at Sonwar chowk and then proceed to Lal Chowk.

10:41 (IST)29 Jan 2023
P Chidambaram writes on Bharat Jodo Yatra: Man, Mission and Message

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said that his yatra has no political or electoral objective and the sole objective was to spread the message of love, fraternity, communal harmony and unity. These cannot be neatly labeled as ‘political’ or ‘electoral’; hence, the BJP and other critics are flummoxed. The BJP has found irrational grounds to criticize the yatra. 

Why is the BJP alarmed by the overwhelming response that Mr Gandhi has received during the yatra? Some things have to be seen to be believed. Read P Chidambaram's Opinion piece here

10:32 (IST)29 Jan 2023
Any opposition alliance relevant only if Congress gets pivotal role: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress has to be the pivot of any alliance of the opposition parties against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections to make it meaningful, party’s communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said in Srinagar on Saturday. 

Claiming that Bharat Jodo Yatra was not intended at electoral gains, Jairam said once it is over, the Congress will begin the process of talks and negotiations to cobble up an electoral alliance among the opposition parties. 

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the January 30 event is not a coalition-building exercise. It was an invitation extended in good faith to the like-minded parties opposed to the policies and programmes of the BJP,” Ramesh said at a press conference in reply to a question regarding the absence of some political leaders at the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more

10:27 (IST)29 Jan 2023
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufit, Priyanka Gandhi join Bharat Jodo Yatra: What all happened on Saturday?

On Saturday, Rahul  Gandhi was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir, as well as a large number of Congress and PDP workers as they marched through Awantipora.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi, too, joined her brother for the Yatra.

The party said the security arrangements were stricter as security forces sealed off all roads leading to the yatra's starting point and allowed only authorised vehicles to reach the venue

10:26 (IST)29 Jan 2023
On its last leg, Rahul Gandhi’s march to resume in Srinagar today

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to resume from Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk at on Sunday morning. In its last lap of Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra is set to culminate Monday with a flag-hoisting at the Congress party’s headquarters. According to the schedule put out by the party for Sunday, the Yatra will halt at Sonwar chowk and then proceed to Lal Chowk.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Chursu, Awantipora in Pulwama district, Saturday (Express/Shuaib Masoodi)

Amid a tight security cordon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Saturday, a day after it was cancelled following an alleged security breach. He was joined by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

Rahul stayed at Khanbal in Anantnag on Friday night and travelled to Charsoo, Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday morning. In Awantipora, the Congress leader was joined by Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti and they started the 18-km walk to Pampore.

Security for the yatra has been beefed up after Congress leaders alleged a “security breach” on Friday. Welcomed by thousands holding the Congress flag and shouting slogans of “Jodo, jodo Bharat jodo” and “Chhodo, chhodo nafrat chodo”, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir on Friday, before it was called off for the day due to the alleged security breach.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:23 IST
