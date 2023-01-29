Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s march to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, hoist flag

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Awantipora in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates Today: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today, where the Congress leader is expected to hoist the flag, the schedule put out by the Congress party said. The march resumed from the Pantha Chowk in the city on Sunday morning. In its last lap of Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra is set to culminate Monday with a flag-hoisting at the Congress party’s headquarters, which is located on Maulana Azad Road, barely a few hundred metres away from Lal Chowk

On Saturday, Rahul was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir, as well as a large number of Congress and PDP workers as they marched through Awantipora. Later, Priyanka Gandhi, too, joined her brother for the Yatra.

With the Yatra being suspended on Friday amid an alleged security breach, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.