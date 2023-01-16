Day before Rahul Yatra ends, BJP plans an Amit Shah show of strength in Haryana

In what may be an attempt by the ruling BJP to counter Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the day before it is scheduled to end, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shall be holding a massive rally in Gohana in Sonipat district, the heart of Jat land.

Sources said Shah might also address another rally in Punjab’s Patiala the same day, January 29. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30, with hoisting of the Tricolour by Rahul.

The Congress leader got a good response in Haryana during the eight days of his Yatra in Haryana, divided into two phases – December 21-23 (Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurgaon) and January 6-10 (Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala). The Yatra is currently on in Punjab.

BJP Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar has deputed several MPs and MLAs to ensure that Shah’s rally is a success. Sonipat BJP MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik is the nodal person for the arrangements, with its Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal the co-organiser. Gohana falls under Sonipat parliamentary constituency.

“Apart from the Gohana rally by Amit Shah, the party will hold three state-level events on February 3, in Gurgaon, Yamunanagar and Narwana, to celebrate Sant Ravidas’s birth anniversary. Preparations are already on for these events,” said BJP Haryana social media head Sanjay Sharma.

Haryana will see Assembly polls next year, months after the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024.

The BJP will face the elections after two terms in power. While in 2014, the party had come to power with absolute majority (47 of 90 seats), five years later, it could secure barely 40 seats and had to enter into a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Advertisement

While the Congress believes it has a good chance to give the BJP a fight, the Aam Aadmi Party has also announced that it would be contesting the Haryana polls, and has opened its offices in almost all constituencies.

The Congress is hoping that Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which saw the different factions come together, would also hold the party in good stead. To spread the message of a united front, Haryana party affairs in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted pictures of former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and rival Randeep Surjewala hugging each other.

BJP leaders have mocked this show of unity. “Nobody can end the factionalism within the Haryana Congress. It will get sharper and sharper as the polling date comes near,” a senior BJP leader said, adding that the party wanted to keep its focus on the “people-friendly policies” of the Manohar Lal Khattar government. “Amit Shah’s rally would only boost the BJP’s ongoing public-connect programmes.”