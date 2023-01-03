‘My brother the warrior, with shield of truth’: Priyanka’s first address to Bharat Jodo is an ode to Rahul

In her first address as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday showered praises on Rahul Gandhi.

Joining the Yatra as it entered Uttar Pradesh, the state she is in-charge of as Congress general secretary, Vadra hailed brother Rahul for everything from walking 3,000 km to “withstanding cold in a T-shirt” to “not being bought by Ambani and Adani”.

It was quite a family affair at a time when the Congress is trying to distance itself from dynastic charges and recently held elections where a non-Gandhi became party president after more than two decades. Rahul showed his appreciation with a tight hug of Vadra on stage.

Vadra was addressing a gathering at Loni in Ghaziabad, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into from Delhi on Tuesday, on its 109th day, having started from Kanyakumari in September and set to conclude in Srinagar, Kashmir, on January 30.

“I’m very proud to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra to UP. I’m proud of everyone who became a part of the Yatra. I’m proud that you have walked 3,000 km,” Vadra said, addressing Rahul.

From the Urdu Press | Year of hope and fear to UP bumps on Rahul route to Pawar’s return to Congress Bhavan

“Mere bade bhai, idhar dekho. Sabse zyada garv tum par hai (See here, my dear elder brother. I am most proud of you),” she added. “The whole government machinery tried, they spent thousands of crores of rupees to spoil your image. But you did not back down. You are a warrior.”

Vadra went on to say that Rahul had also stood steadfast while “Ambani and Adani couldn’t manage to buy him”. “Ambani and Adani bought political leaders, they bought PSUs, they bought the media, but they couldn’t buy my brother. They will not be able to either,” she said, adding that Rahul and the other yatris were spreading a message of love and acceptance.

Advertisement

“If the politics of hate, the politics of division continues, your problems will not be solved. You will not get jobs, the economy will not improve. If they are able to divide you, they will be able to distract you and you will not be able to focus on the important things,” she said.

Vadra also addressed the curiosity over Rahul wearing only a T-shirt during the Yatra, even as temperatures plummet in North India, adding that several people worried about him had approached her. “People ask me, aapke bhai ko thand nahi lagti, inhen thand se bachao. Kisi ne poocha ki aap ko dar nahin lagta, ye Kashmir ja rahe hain Yatra ke liye, Punjab se guzrenge (People ask me, does your brother not feel cold, protect him from it. Someone said don’t you feel scared, that he is going to Kashmir for the Yatra, will pass through Punjab). My response is that God will protect him,” Vadra said.

She added: “My response is that he is walking protected by satya ka kavachh (shield of truth). God will keep him safe. And as long as you recognise this truth about the country, God will keep safe the truth about this country.”

Advertisement

Among the participants at the Yatra on Tuesday were former R&AW chief A S Dulat and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

While the Gandhis were expected to stay at Baghpat in UP, with the rest of the yatris, on Tuesday night, before resuming their march the next day, towards the evening, a decision was taken that they should return to Delhi.

Officials said Rahul would now be coming to Pavi in Ghaziabad early Wednesday morning and the Yatra will resume from there.