Politics | ‘Credit le lo’ Yatra: BJP hits back after Congress claims OROP-Bharat Jodo link

A day after the Centre announced the revision in the pensions paid under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, terming it a “historic decision”, the Congress on Saturday claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with ex-servicemen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was responsible for the decision.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a press release and said, “OROP ki chronology samjhiye (Understand the chronology of OROP). This is the impact of the #BharatJodoYatra.”

OROP ki Chronology Samjhiye. This is the impact of the #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/D0cbibRLTX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 24, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the statement, the Congress said that “Modi Sarkar sought extension in the Supreme Court four times, to implement the revision of pension of ex-servicemen and clear their pension arrears”. The party added that “the government filed a miscellaneous application on December 15 to skirt the issue and buy more time till 15th March 2023”.

The Congress went on to say that Gandhi’s meeting with ex-servicemen on December 21 at Firozepur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district gave their demands publicity. “They raise this issue and give him memorandum, and he supports their demands, which is given wide publicity,” the party said.

It added, “OROP as announced by the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) on 26th February, 2014, is far from implemented, both in letter and spirit. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue to raise the demands of ex-servicemen. We are committed to the implementation of as per the UPA government orders.”

Hitting out at Ramesh, BJP leader CT Ravi said, “I could not stop laughing after reading this silly tweet by the CONgi whose only purpose of existence is to serve the ‘Corrupt Dynasty’. OROP that was promised by Our Party has been fulfilled by Our Government. But Slaves want to credit everything to their Masters. Pathetic !”

I could not stop laughing after reading this silly tweet by the CONgi whose only purpose of existence is to serve the “Corrupt Dynasty”. OROP that was promised by Our Party has been fulfilled by Our Government. But Slaves want to credit everything to their Masters. Pathetic ! pic.twitter.com/d81TaBdW2j — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 24, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “Jairam Ramesh ji wants credit!! From Cheetah to OROP credit to the family! Should call it ‘Credit Le Lo’ Yatra. Congress gets credit for 1) denying OROP 43 yrs, NWM for 50yrs 2) denying Rafales/bullet proof jackets 3) Attacking manobal of Sena using words like Pitai 4) Scams.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, “Thank you PM @narendramodi ji , RM @rajnathsingh ji on behalf of all the veterans n their families For 6 n half decades Cong govts refused to give #OROP to our veterans n it was PM @narendramodi ji who in 2015 approved OROP despite its high cost.”

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a revision in the pensions paid to retired defence personnel and their families under OROP at an annual additional expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore and arrears of Rs 23,638 crore. At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved the increase that would be applicable from July 1, 2019.