Picture This: Congress kicks off Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar, and more

Opposition parties took the centrestage of the Indian political scene Wednesday as the Congress launched its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Nitish Kumar met Sharad Pawar to forge a front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We take a look at the major political events of the day, through pictures:

Congress Wednesday launched its nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Uniting India rally) from Kanyakumari. The Yatra officially began after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At the formal launch rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that not just Congress, but millions of people today feel the need for Bharat Jodo Yatra. He alleged that policies like the GST, demonetisation, and three farm laws were designed for the sake of a few large entrepreneurs. The yatra that will go on in Tamil Nadu for four days, will cover 12 states and two Union territories.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders while paying homage at his father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. (PTI)

On the third day of his stay in Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held talks with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. After the meeting, Kumar, who has been on a series of meetings with opposition leaders as part of his plan to forge an opposition against the BJP, said the leader of the alliance for the 2024 polls can be decided later. The JD(U) leader also alleged that BJP is “not doing anything for the people”. Kumar had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) leader Sitharam Yechury, and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in the previous days.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after meeting with Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Sheik Hasina hails Indian soldiers who died in 1971 war

Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina today hailed Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war. At an event organised to distribute the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship to the descendants of the soldiers who died in the war, she said the initiative was Bangladesh’s homage to the soldiers. “We pay our respects to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. It’s an honour for us to remember Indian brothers & war veterans who sacrifice their lives for our independence and sovereignty,” ANI quoted Hasina Hasina as saying.

Descendant of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971 salutes Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Award ceremony of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman Student Scholarship", in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Cabinet approves PM-SHRI scheme

Union Cabinet today approved a Rs 27,360-crore scheme to develop over 14,000 schools across the nation as PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI). According to Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, the move will strengthen Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas as well as schools run by state governments and local bodies and is expected to benefit almost 18.7 lakh students. The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Teachers day.