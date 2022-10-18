scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Hashtag Politics | Bharat Jodo Yatra bigger than Lord Rama’s padyatra: Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena

Taking a jibe at Meena's statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress leaders had resorted to "flattery" to save their existence.

Police frisk supporters of Congress party as they arrive to attend a rally addressed by the party's leader Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari in the state of Karnataka, October 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Calling the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra a “unique and historic” movement, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said Rahul Gandhi’s march is much bigger than Lord Rama’s padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

Taking a jibe at Meena’s statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress leaders had resorted to “flattery” to save their existence.

“Lord Rama had also traveled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, but now Rahul Gandhi will walk even more, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” Meena said in Dausa on the sidelines of a programme on Monday.

The Congress had launched its 3,500 km, 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7. The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

Claiming the BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he said Gandhi is undertaking the yatra to correct the atmosphere in the country, to restore peace and harmony.

He said no one has ever seen or will be able to do such a padyatra.

Also Read |BJP puts out animation video of Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong slams it as frustration, desperation

Condemning the statement, BJP’s state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said Congress did not accept Lord Rama’s existence and now they are setting their march side by side with his padyatra.

Advertisement

“The party questioned lord Rama’s existence. Now the Congress leaders are doing flattery to save their own existence but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time.”

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:04:55 pm
Next Story

Kerala govt gives written assurance to meet demands of activist Daya Bai

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement