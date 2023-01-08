Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana: Youngsters greet Rahul Gandhi by removing shirts, Congress leader to take part in ‘aarti’ at Brahma Sarovar

On the third day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s second phase in Haryana Sunday, a group of youngsters once again greeted him by removing their shirts, expressing solidarity with the Congress leader, who has been moving around in a t-shirt despite the cold weather. On Saturday, too, in Karnal, a few youngsters greeted Rahul by removing their shirts.

Amid dense fog, the yatra commenced at 6 am Sunday from Taraori and entered Kurukshetra. On the way, Rahul kept interacting with people who had queued up on the sides of the road. In the afternoon, Rahul was set to address a press conference in Samana, Kurukshetra. It will be his tenth press conference since the yatra began from Kanyakumari. Later in the day, he will participate in an evening aarti at Brahma Sarovar (an ancient water pool) in Kurukshetra.

Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leaders say, had also come to Brahmasarovar about 40 years ago to participate in the Aarti. His mother Sonia Gandhi, too, had come to Kurukshetra a few years ago, Congress leaders said.

Senior leaders, including AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, former Haryana chief minister and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former state president Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, besides several others, walked with Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra took a break in Samana and will resume after the press conference gets over. Rahul is expected to stay at Jindal house in Pratapgarh at night. “Thousands of people who have come from all across Haryana are welcoming Rahul Gandhi and participating in this yatra with him. All our state leadership and several senior leaders of AICC are participating in this yatra”, said Congress leader Ashok Arora.

On January 9, the yatra will begin from the Khanpur Kolian village and take a halt at Shahbad’s PWD guest house. It will resume from Patti-Boharpur and enter Ambala’s Mohar Mandi. It will cross Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s constituency (Ambala cantonment) before entering Punjab on January 10.