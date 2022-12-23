Hoodas to Surjewala to Selja, all Haryana Cong hands on deck for Rahul Yatra smooth sailing

Two days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in national interest”, the Yatra is going ahead in full steam, currently passing through Haryana, even as Rahul has dismissed Mandaviya’s move as an “excuse” to thwart it.

In Haryana, the faction-riven state Congress unit seems to have put up a united face to ensure that Rahul’s Yatra does not face any organisational hiccups.

The Haryana Congress has been reeling under intense factionalism and severe infighting for the past several years, resulting in the exit of leaders like Ashok Tanwar and Kuldeep Bishnoi, sidelining of leaders such as Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry, defeat of senior party leader Ajay Maken in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election and the loss of the party candidate in the recent Adampur bypoll.

In April this year, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership appointed Udai Bhan as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, who replaced Kumari Selja. While Bhan is affiliated to state party veteran and Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Selja is a known Hooda detractor.

The Congress leadership recently ousted Vivek Bansal as the AICC in-charge of the Haryana party affairs and appointed Shaktisinh Gohil in his place, months after Bansal’s role came under scanner over Maken’s loss in the Rajya Sabha election from the state despite the party having adequate numbers.

With the Bharat Jodo Yatra currently traversing Haryana, state Congress insiders told The Indian Express that despite their continuing differences, the party’s various factions are ”diligently performing the duties assigned to them by the leadership to ensure the Yatra’s success in Haryana too”.

Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition, his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Bhan, Surjewala and Selja are among the party leaders seen walking with Rahul continuously through the state. All the sitting MLAs, HPCC working presidents, and former MPs and MLAs are also participating actively in the Yatra.

To ensure proper preparations for the Yatra through Haryana, Shaktisinh Gohil held a meeting of the state party leaders on December 7, in which he took a tough stand against factional feuds and told them that “the party will not tolerate any act of indiscipline under any circumstances”.

“Congress is the only party which can work in the interest of the country and the state. The work done by the previous Bhupinder Hooda government in Haryana is still cited as an example across the country,” Gohil had then told the meeting, even as he also lauded Deepender for “strongly raising voices of farmers, jawans and every section of the society in the Rajya Sabha”.

Gohil had also told the Haryana Congress brass, “Rahul Gandhi has set out on a journey with a positive message, to stop the divisive policies of BJP. He has started an effort to unite India. That is why the public is feeling an emotional connection with this Yatra.” He also asked them not to make any statements in public against each other that could disrupt the Yatra.

On the HPCC’s preparations for Rahul Yatra, Bhan said, “A total of 14 separate committees for its management have been set up and coordinators of all 22 districts appointed to ensure that people from across the state could participate in the ongoing Yatra that will be held in Haryana in two phases.”

These committees are related to “outdoor publicity and material management, medical management, tent management, transport management, cultural mobilisation, electricity, water and sanitation, housing management, permission/ administration management, mahila yatri management, media management, food management, control room/ registration, invitation, pradesh yatri coordination, and social media”.

Bhan also pointed out that “The first phase of the Yatra in Haryana began on December 21 and shall continue till December 23. Its second phase is expected to begin on January 6 from Panipat. The Yatra will then go on from Panipat to Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala from where it would enter Punjab”.

Asserting that the Yatra was getting an “unprecedented response” from the people of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda said, “The Yatra in Haryana and people’s association with it is on a historic scale. Lakhs of people are joining the Yatra in the state. Tremendous enthusiasm for it is being seen in public, which will increase further.”

Senior Haryana Congress leaders maintained that the Yatra would continue and that “the BJP’s tactics of trying to scuttle it in the name of Covid-19 would not succeed”.

“The Yatra shall continue to move forward on its pre-decided route and shall reach its destination. BJP had conspired continuously to tarnish the image of Rahul Gandhi, but he is still moving ahead with pure soul and positive purpose. His attempt to unite India will definitely be successful. This Yatra will bridge that gap which has been dug by BJP in the society in the name of rich-poor and caste-religion,” Deepender said.