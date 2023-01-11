Bharat Jodo Yatra finale: Kharge invites leaders of 21 parties to Srinagar event

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the heads of 21 political parties, inviting them to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. The invitation comes days after Rahul Gandhi wrote personal letters to several prominent personalities from Uttar Pradesh, including politicians, to join him.

“From the beginning of the Yatra, we have invited the participation of every like-minded Indian. At the invitation of Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have also walked in the Yatra at different stages. I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30th at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence,” Kharge wrote.

The Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Punjab on Wednesday after passing through 10 states and the Union Territory of Delhi and covering over 3,300 km.

Kharge, in his letter, argued that India was facing an “economic, social and political crisis”. “At this time, when the Opposition’s voice is being suppressed in Parliament and the media, the Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people. We have discussed the grave issues affecting our nation — inflation, unemployment, social divisions, weakening of democratic institutions and the threat on our borders. All sections of society have also participated and shared their problems — youth, women and elderly; farmers, labourers, small businessmen and industrialists; Dalits, Adivasis, and linguistic and religious minorities; activists, artists and spiritual leaders. This direct conversation with the people has been a major achievement of the Yatra,” he said.

The Congress president said the Yatra had a very simple and enduring message of harmony and equality. “Indians have fought for these values over the centuries, and they are enshrined in our Constitution. Every day, Yatris walk 20-25 km through the heat, cold, and rain. They have carried the Yatra’s message to tens of lakhs of people,” Kharge said.

Kharge said that at the concluding event “we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the Constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all”.

He added, “At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people’s issues, the Yatra has emerged as a powerful voice. I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message.”