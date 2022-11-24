‘Not policies but weapons’: In MP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at demonetisation, Agniveer

After covering over 1470 km across seven states, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered its first Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh on its 77th day from Maharashtra Wednesday morning. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole handed over the yatra flag to the party’s MP president Kamal Nath at the Bodarli village on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

Nath accompanied Rahul Gandhi for the eight km stretch the yatra covered before reaching the camp. He said he will be with Rahul Gandhi throughout the yatra in Madhya Pradesh. For the first time, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi along with her family also joined her brother in Burhanpur where Rahul addressed his first public rally in the state.

Speaking at the rally in Burhanpur’s Transport Nagar, Rahul Gandhi criticised the policies of the Narendra Modi-led government, pointing out inflation, raising questions over the recently launched Angiveer recruitment scheme, and accusing the Centre of privatising government departments. “Demonetisation and GST are not policies. They are weapons. These are weapons that were used to kill small traders, farmers, labourers, and MSMEs. It broke the backbone of the traders,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also urged people to not live in fear as he accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear.

Saying the Central Government failed to provide full-time employment to people in the armed forces, Gandhi said, “There was a sacred relationship between the Government of India and the Indian Army, which protects our flag. The government takes lifelong protection of those who protect our flag. But, now Narendra Modi’s Agniveer scheme breaks this relation. After four years of service, they will be shouted out and become unemployed.”

Taking a dig over the skyrocketing price of LPG cylinders, Gandhi asked, “What was the rate of LPG during the UPA government?” Showing four fingers he said, “Rs 400. What is the rate now? You can’t show it even using both hands,” he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be the biggest yatra of MP and the most successful. After the yatra commenced from the Boderli bus stand in Jainabad Fata of Buranpur district, it camped at the Engineering College in Jhiri.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Badoda Aheer, the birthplace of tribal icon Tantya Bhil in the Pandhana town of Khandwa district, and offer his tribute. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public rally there and would also be joined by Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka will remain at the yatra for two days on Friday and Saturday, Nath had informed.

Ahead of Rahul’s visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Badoda Aheer on Wednesday to flag off his government’s Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra. These Janjatiya Gaurav Yatras are expected to culminate at Patalpani on December 4 in Indore where Tantya Bhil was killed.

After the BJP implemented the rules of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, on November 15, the ruling party in the state launched several PESA awareness yatras for effective implementation of the Act. Senior BJP leaders said the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatras were being carried out to create awareness about PESA and inform other communities that the Act was not against them. “These Janjatiya Gaurav Yatras are being carried out only in tribal blocks where PESA will be implemented while Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is going across six districts. It should not be seen as a counter to the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said a BJP leader while requesting anonymity.

However, Chouhan’s visit to Badoda Aheer is being seen as a response to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which enjoyed warm support after having entered Burhanpur. Meanwhile, posters were put up by Hindu Jagran Manch in Burhanpur city criticising Rahul Gandhi for his remark on V D Savarkar.