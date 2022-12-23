Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi tomorrow; Kamal Haasan likely to join

The Delhi unit of the Congress is all set to welcome party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to the city Saturday.

In the national capital, the yatra will roughly cover a 23-km stretch in a day’s time. The yatra will enter the Badarpur border from Haryana and culminate at the Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj.

After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for nine days and resume on January 3.

Former MLA Narender Nath, who is the coordinator for the yatra’s Delhi leg, said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to join the yatra.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) president Kamal Haasan is also likely to join the yatra here, Nath added.

“We have been working on the publicity and the mobilisation. The public appears to be enthusiastic and everybody in the party has been involved, including former MLAs and MPs,” he said.

“The yatra’s publicity has been going on with full momentum with posters, hoardings and flags lining the yatra route from Faridabad onwards,” a Congress leader said.

At Badarpur, the yatra will begin with Udai Bhan, the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, handing over the tricolour to Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary.

After the yatra concludes in the evening, Gandhi will visit Rajghat, Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal and Veer Bhoomi.

Nath said a large gathering is expected at the Badarpur border. The Congress leader said that around 30,000 people have registered to participate in the yatra through the e-pass initiative undertaken by the party.

Chaudhary had earlier said that buses would be arranged from different parts of Delhi so that people can take part in the yatra. The party has also made senior leaders in charge of parliamentary constituencies in the city the yatra will pass through.

It is also learnt that the containers that have been used in the yatra will need some work and are likely to be stationed close to Ramlila Maidan for a month until the yatra resumes.