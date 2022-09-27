scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 19: Rahul Gandhi meets tribals, says they are best conservationists

The yatra will enter Malappuram on Tuesday before leaving Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Shoranur, Kerala (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday targeted the BJP and RSS over “their divisive politics”. Addressing party workers at Koppam in Palakkad as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said: “They divide the country and spread hatred. They attack the people using demonetisation, GST and farm laws. They have no problem for people suffering from unbearable price rises. We will not allow this injustice,” he said.

In Palakkad, Rahul met representatives from tribal communities, particularly from Attapadi. They stressed the need for an exclusive coaching centre for tribal youths attending competitive exams. A doctor from the tribal community wanted traditional tribal healing practices to be included into AYUSH. They also highlighted the need for mentorship programmes to prevent school and college dropouts among tribal students.

Rahul said tribal people are the best forest conservationists and understand the environment better than bureaucrats. “It’s understandable that the tribal students may feel suffocated in the schooling system that does not incorporate their traditions and beliefs in the education system. We have to bring in elements of tribal culture into our curriculum,’’ he said.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:00:52 am
