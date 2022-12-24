At Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, says there’s a bid to sow fear in minds

Sticking to his script of “defeating hatred with love” and targeting the BJP for attempting to “divert” the attention of people from pressing matters while “crippling them” economically, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led his Bharat Jodo Yatra into the Capital Saturday.

The yatra, the biggest mobilisation exercise by the Congress in decades, hit a nine-day year-end pause as it reached the Red Fort, covering 2800 km through nine states over a span of 108 days.

Rahul Gandhi on stage with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MNM chief Kamal Haasan at the Red Fort.

It has another 700-odd km to cover through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

With the Red Fort as a backdrop, Rahul told the large gathering: “The Prime Minister and the BJP used thousands of crores to sully my image. But I did not utter a word. The entire media, WhatsApp, Facebook machinery was used to spread rumours against me. But I showed you the truth in a month. This is how truth works. One cannot suppress the truth. It has a tendency of coming out.”

Crowds gathered at Red Fort prior to Rahul Gandhi's address.

While the jury is out on the final outcome of the yatra, which will culminate with the unfurling of the Tricolour in Srinagar, Rahul suggested he is certain that it has helped correct his image as a leader, making an implicit admission that “rebranding” him was one of its objectives.

The yatra, he said, has helped him “realise” that “hatred” has not really consumed the country.

“When I started walking from Kanyakumari, I thought that hatred had spread to every corner of the country. But that is far from the truth. This is something the television media wants us to believe but that is not the reality,” he said.

“In reality, people live together in harmony, people embrace each other. They are not at each other’s throats as the TV shows us,” he said.

During the day, as the yatra crossed over from Haryana through the Badarpur border, Rahul was joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children.

Thousands of Congress workers and supporters marched along as the yatra made its way through the city. At one point, actor Kamal Haasan also joined Rahul. Later, Haasan delivered a short speech at Red Fort, along with Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul mentioned the border crisis with China to target the government. “China has taken up 2000 sq km of our land. The Prime Minister says no one entered Indian territory. Then why have the two countries held 21 rounds of talks?” he said.

He also devoted a large part of his speech to the “relentless streaming of hatred” by television channels.

“Look around. There’s a Jain mandir, gurdwara, masjid. This is Hindustan. This is not a new thing. This has been the truth for centuries. But why do those forces want to spread hatred through the media ? Have you ever seen on television two Indians embracing each other? All they show is Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim, round the clock,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi interacting with people who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

“Many press people ask me: Don’t you feel cold? Why don’t they ask this to the farmers, workers, poor children of this country. They say Rahul walked 2800 km but this is no big deal. The entire country walks. Maybe a farmer walks 10,000 to 20,000 km in his lifetime,” he said.

The BJP, he said, falsely projects itself as the custodian of the Hindu religion. “Where in the Hindu religion is it written that the weak and the marginalised should be crushed and killed? I have read Gita, Upanishads, nowhere have I read this. These scriptures talk about embracing each other. They are sowing fear in the minds of youth, women, small traders, farmers,” he added.

Kamal Haasan said he will hit the streets “whenever the Constitution is attacked”. On the implications of this move on his political career, Haasan said, “My political career started because of the country, not because of me. This is the time when the country needs you. Bharat todne ki madad mat karo, Bharat jodne ki madad karo (don’t help the attempt to break Bharat, help in joining Bharat),” he said, adding that “this yatra, according to me, has just begun.”