Bhanwarlal Sharma: A crafty politician in Rajasthan who stayed relevant all his life

Veteran Congress leader and seven-time MLA from the Sardarshahar Assembly seat, Bhanwarlal Sharma, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday.

Political leaders across party lines offered their condolences over the 77-year-old leader’s death at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur.

Last elected in 2018 on a Congress ticket, Sharma was seen in the state’s political circles as a crafty politician who had managed to stay politically relevant, including by alleged attempts to topple governments — or to prevent them from being toppled.

Most recently, he was accused of being a key architect of the 2020 attempt by the Sachin Pilot camp of MLAs to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government.

सरदारशहर (चूरू) से कांग्रेस विधायक श्री भंवरलाल शर्मा के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। काफी समय से वो अस्वस्थ चल रहे थे, उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर मैं उनके परिवारजनों के सम्पर्क में था, कल रात एसएमएस अस्पताल पहुंचकर चिकित्सकों से जानकारी ली और परिवार से मुलाकात की थी। pic.twitter.com/3DZXVC1lK2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2022

Born in Churu’s Jaitsisar village in 1945, Sharma started his political career as a sarpanch in Churu, under which Sardarshahar falls, in the 1960s. He married Manohari Devi in 1965 and had two sons and two daughters with her.

He was first elected as MLA in 1985, from Sardarshahar, on a Lok Dal ticket.

In 1990, he was re-elected from Sardarshahar as a Janata Dal MLA. Later that year, the Janata Dal, with its 55 MLAs, withdrew support to the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat-led BJP government in the state following the then BJP chief L K Advani’s arrest, and subsequent communal violence that claimed many lives in Rajasthan.

The BJP had just 85 MLAs by itself, 16 short of a simple majority. However, Shekhawat allegedly engineered a division of Janata Dal, with a breakaway unit of 25 MLAs led by Digvijay Singh going on to support the BJP. Back then, having saved Shekhawat’s government, Bhanwarlal became a minister from the Digvijay quota.

The support from the rebel Janata Dal MLAs notwithstanding, the Shekhawat government was short-lived. In December 1992, in wake of the Babri demolition, Rajasthan was placed under President’s rule. After elections were held next December, Shekhawat became CM again, but Sharma, who contested on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Narendra Budania, lost.

By 1996, Sharma was back in Janata Dal and clinched Sardarshahar in a bypoll.

But the same year, Sharma was in the news again, this time for allegedly trying to topple Shekhawat’s government while Shekhawat was away in the USA for a surgery. In the past, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has often mentioned Sharma’s 1996 attempt, saying Sharma had approached him too to take part in the alleged plan but that he turned him down on moral grounds.

Two years later, Sharma changed parties again and switched to the Congress, winning the 1998 polls from Sardarshahar on its ticket. He went on to win the seat again in 2003, lost it in 2008, but won it back in 2013, despite the Congress being reduced to just 21 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

“Having risen from the grassroots, he continued to have a strong connection with the workers and the locals in Churu,” Congress leader Swarnim Chaturvedi recalled, “He (Sharma) was among the tallest politicians from Churu. He was also known for his social work and was always ready to help people.”

Sharma was also the president of Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha and had a good hold over the community.

Although Sharma did not jump ship after joining the Congress, he was twice suspended by the party — once, in 2014, for attacking Rahul Gandhi following the party’s massive loss in the Lok Sabha elections, and then in 2020, when he was among the 19 Pilot camp MLAs who had rebelled against the Gehlot-led government. The Congress had shared a purported audio clip of Sharma allegedly conspiring against the government with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

However, when it seemed that the rebellion had failed, Sharma was among the first MLAs to visit Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur.

Over the last several months, Gehlot had constantly inquired about Sharma’s health. On Saturday night too, Gehlot visited the hospital and spoke to doctors and Sharma’s son, Anil.

“My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Bhanwarlal Sharma… I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this very difficult time and give peace to the departed soul,” Gehlot tweeted Sunday.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje said, “Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sardarshahar MLA Pandit Bhanwar Lal Sharma ji. Sharma ji was a noble public representative dedicated to his area. I pay my respects to him. Om Shanti.”

Governor Kalraj Mishra, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, BJP state president Satish Poonia, among others, expressed their condolences on Sharma’s demise.