Bhagwant Mann again rushes into the Chandigarh catch, even AAP leaders stay clear

ACCUSED BY the Opposition of letting the Delhi AAP leadership call the shots in his government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann now finds himself isolated over a tweet seeking land in Chandigarh to build a separate Vidhan Sabha building.

As Mann is accused of “diluting” Punjab’s claim over the capital that it shares with Haryana, neither AAP ministers nor MLAs have so far defended him.

In private, party leaders say they are “perplexed” over Mann’s stand given that as “the parent state”, Punjab has first right over the existing Vidhan Sabha structure. Mann made the demand soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah cleared Haryana’s demand for a bigger plot of land for its Assembly building in Chandigarh, at the recent Northern Zonal Council meeting.

The latest controversy comes on the heels of the Mann government getting an advisory panel with the aim of helping run the administration, which is seen as another example of Arvind Kejriwal running Punjab by proxy. On Monday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was named the chairperson of the panel.

The Opposition has also suggested that AAP is taking positions with an eye on Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, given the coming elections there, to the detriment of Punjab.

On Monday, Mann appeared to defend himself during a visit to Golden Temple with wife Gurdeep Kaur. Responding to a question from mediapersons, he said: “Have I given in writing that we have no claim over Chandigarh? Already their (Haryana’s) Assembly is in Chandigarh. If more land is being given to them, then why should we not be considered?”

Mann also questioned the Akali Dal’s locus standi in questioning his government on the matter. “It is Sukhbir Badal who shifted all the offices of Punjab to Mohali because he had his own land there, who came up with New Chandigarh. Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister when the BJP was in power in Delhi. Why didn’t they talk about it then?”

However, even Mann’s colleagues say this wasn’t a stand worked out in-house. Said a Cabinet minister: “We do not know why he has said this. We have not been told about the motive. We are just waiting and watching to get the party line.”

In his tweet, posted on Saturday, Mann said land should be given in Chandigarh for a Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and that a similar demand for a separate High Court building, pending for long, should also be cleared.

मेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि हरियाणा की तर्ज पर पंजाब के लिए भी अपनी विधानसभा बनाने के लिए चंडीगढ़ में जमीन आवंटित की जाए… लंबे समय से मांग है कि पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट को भी अलग-अलग किया जाए…इसके लिए भी कृपया करके केंद्र सरकार चंडीगढ़ में जमीन मुहैया करवाए… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 9, 2022

Punjab and Haryana have been in a tussle over Chandigarh since the bifurcation of the undivided state in 1966. The Punjab Reorganisation Act carved out Haryana, created the new UT of Chandigarh under the direct control of the Centre, and transferred the hill territories of Punjab to Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh became the common capital, with properties divided in the ratio of 60:40.

As part of this division, the Vidhan Sabha and Civil Secretariat buildings were also divided between Punjab and Haryana. With Punjab staking claim to Chandigarh and demanding that another capital be set up for Haryana, it automatically stakes claim to its properties also.

Criticising Mann’s stand, Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema egged on AAP MLAs to “stand up for Punjab” and oppose their CM’s demand. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asserted that Chandigarh belonged exclusively to Punjab, and questioned the logic in providing Haryana land there for a Vidhan Sabha.