Number, name of Bengaluru wards: Oppn questions BJP govt motives

The BJP-led Karnataka government’s decisions to increase the number of wards in Bengaluru city from 198 to 243 and to name the wards after individuals, rather than their location, have been criticised on several fronts in recent days, with the Opposition calling the delimitation exercise a move by the ruling party to help its own MLAs in the city.

The increase in the number of wards has stalled the elections to the city council for almost two years. The term of the previous Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) council expired in September 2020. This has resulted in the city falling under the control of MLAs rather than local governance by city councillors.

With the Supreme Court issuing a direction on May 10 that no civic polls in the country can be postponed because of delimitation or structuring of reservations, the Karnataka government assured the Supreme Court on May 20 that the delimitation and reservation exercises for Bengaluru would be completed in eight weeks.

As part of the assurances to the court, the urban development department of the Karnataka government put out a notification on June 23 announcing the new ward structure for the city and calling for objections.

“Bengaluru city has been developing very fast and has registered a population growth of more than 44 per cent during the decade from 2001 to 2011. Due to this, the 198 wards of BBMP have an uneven population. Considering the population growth, the Government of Karnataka has increased the number of wards in BBMP from 198 to 243,” said the government.

Since the publication of the delimitation draft last month, there has been political criticism of the big increases in the number of wards in some of the Bengaluru Assembly constituencies with BJP MLAs (there are 12 BJP MLAs), and a dip in the number of wards with Congress (15) and JD(S) legislators (1) despite population figures not indicating a need for changes.

There has also been criticism of efforts to name some of the newly created wards after personalities such as Deendayal Upadhyaya (Deendayalu ward), Veera Madakari, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranadhira Kanteerva, Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya, Sir M Visveswaraya, and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar instead of using the names of the localities as is the current norm.

“The delimitation exercise was conducted in the offices of the BJP, Keshava Krupa (RSS), MPs, and MLAs. The BBMP chief commissioner simply signed off on the report,” alleged Congress working president and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy who was in charge of Bengaluru affairs when the Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018.

According to the Congress leader, the delimitation exercise has awarded more wards in BJP MLAs’ constituencies such as Bomannahalli, RR Nagar, KR Puram, and Mahadevapura while the wards have been reduced in the constituencies of Congress MLAs such as Chamarajpet, Shivajinagar, and Jayanagar.

“The BJP assumes that they can win by having a higher number of wards,” Reddy said. “In the last delimitation exercise, revenue officers in each Assembly constituency were involved in drawing up the boundaries of the wards. This time, no such exercise was conducted. How did the delimitation committee arrive at these new wards without proper work by a local officer?”

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has also criticised the delimitation exercise. “City’s unity and uniqueness were ignored in ward delimitation. Bengaluru is not just about the constituencies of BJP MLAs. This is a delimitation done by the BJP for BJP MLAs,” he said after the delimitation draft was released.

Kumaraswamy added, “BJP is thirsty for power. They cannot tolerate any other party in power. Fearing that people will vote against them for their maladministration, the BJP didn’t conduct BBMP elections. After getting whipped by the court, the government is now enacting delimitation drama.”

Bengaluru and its city council have traditionally been controlled by the Congress and the JD(S) but the BJP has managed to wrest control in recent years, especially after bagging 17 of the 28 MLA seats in the Bengaluru Urban region in the 2008 state elections.

Political parties consider the control of the Bengaluru city council as crucial to winning Assembly elections and vice versa. The restructuring of the BBMP wards has come under criticism from the Congress and the JD(S) on this account since the delimitation exercise is being viewed as an attempt to help BJP MLAs over opposition MLAs.

The names suggested for the new wards have also not been acceptable to many. “Changing historical names of wards is also an effort to erase footprints of history, like how they dented the image of Kempegowda and Mysuru Wodeyars in textbooks,” said Kumaraswamy.

Historian Uday PL, who studies inscriptions found in the city, said, “A place is far greater than any one individual. But when deification is the norm, you propose names of individuals for the city’s wards. I had submitted a proposal to name wards based on the names of historic villages within the ward, BBMP prefers names of unrelated people.”